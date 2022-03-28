Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Women's Six Nations 2022: Wales v Scotland Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio Wales MW, DTV & BBC Sounds, Cymrufyw, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online and app. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:05 BST on Sunday, 3 April and later on demand

Centre Hannah Jones hopes the impact of Wales' historic player contracts will continue to be felt following their opening Six Nations win against Ireland.

Jones, 25, scored the fifth and final try in Dublin having been one of the first 12 women to sign a full-time Welsh Rugby Union professional deal.

Another 12 have signed retainer contracts.

"We have more time now to train and prepare for games," said Jones.

"So we're training five days a week, more time with [coach] Ioan [Cunningham], more time together to get to know each other, so to get the win, I'm very happy."

After fighting back to beat Ireland 27-19, Wales are preparing to host Scotland in round two at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

"There was a great crowd in Ireland so it will be great to see the same at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, and to get the crowd's support," said Jones.

Saturday's Wales performance was in stark contrast to the 2021 Six Nations when Ireland hammered Wales 45-0.

Since then, there have been a host of changes in Welsh women's rugby, including the appointment as head coach of former Scarlets forwards coach Cunningham and the move to professional players.

"They have put in a lot of hard work, and they deserve that win [against Ireland]," said Cunningham.

"I was happy with the way we finished the game, we kept our structure and we showed the power in the forwards to secure the points in the end."

He added: "It's important psychologically for these players to come away from home and beat a good team like Ireland.

"This will raise our confidence ahead of the next match, with our own home crowd and we're looking forward to the occasion."

‘The girls deserve this … a fantastic result’

Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill, who admitted that she almost quit Wales after their winless 2021 Six Nations campaign, said: "It feels incredible to win, there were a lot of emotions after the game, but we're just really happy and relieved after what we've been through recently."

Snowsill also revealed how the Wales squad celebrated in the RDS Arena changing room after the final whistle.

"We put Tina Turner's Proud Mary on and we were all in a circle dancing.

"As a squad we are really close friends and that makes a difference on the field.

"When you're under the pump like we were in that first half, you don't panic because you know everyone has each other's backs and we're just so pleased to get the win in the end."