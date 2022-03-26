Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 26-27 March 2022

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

Semi finals

Llandovery 23 - 24 Aberavon

Newport 34 - 28 Cardiff

Indigo Group Premiership

Ebbw Vale P - P Bridgend

Swansea 24 - 25 Pontypridd

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed P - P Trebanos

Bedwas 31 - 25 Narberth

Cross Keys 34 - 18 Glamorgan Wanderers

Maesteg Quins 19 - 14 Cardiff Met

Neath 68 - 14 Beddau

Tata Steel P - P Ystalyfera

Ystrad Rhondda 5 - 56 Pontypool

WRU Shield

Semi finals

Ferndale 12 - 25 Tonna

Pontardawe 22 - 53 Crumlin

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brynmawr 19 - 17 Pontypool United

Monmouth 33 - 64 Penallta

Newbridge P - P Bedlinog

Senghenydd 14 - 26 Brecon

Division 1 East Central

Barry 27 - 36 Rhiwbina

Rumney 22 - 5 St Josephs

Ynysybwl P - P Mountain Ash

Division 1 North

Bala 20 - 15 Pwllheli

Bethesda 21 - 45 Llandudno

Nant Conwy 45 - 0 Llangefni

Ruthin 47 - 25 Caernarfon

Division 1 West Central

Birchgrove 14 - 13 Waunarlwydd

Brynamman 10 - 38 Bonymaen

Glynneath P - P Nantyffyllon

Kenfig Hill P - P Ammanford

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 27 - 14 Pembroke

Crymych 13 - 10 Yr Hendy

Gorseinon 38 - 7 Penclawdd

Gowerton P - P Whitland

Llanelli Wanderers 26 - 30 Newcastle Emlyn

Division 2 East

Caerleon 17 - 26 Blackwood

Cwmbran 14 - 41 Newport HSOB

Oakdale 26 - 41 Croesyceiliog

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 13 - 30 Abercynon

Cowbridge 37 - 15 Llanishen

Llantwit Fardre P - P Llantrisant

Treharris 25 - 21 Gilfach Goch

Division 2 North

Colwyn Bay 38 - 13 Welshpool

Shotton Steel P - P Mold

Wrexham 53 - 7 Rhyl & District

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells 33 - 17 Bridgend Sports

Morriston 29 - 12 Porthcawl

Ystradgynlais P - P Heol y Cyw

Division 2 West

Kidwelly 61 - 7 Pontyberem

Milford Haven 12 - 10 Carmarthen Athletic

Nantgaredig 16 - 22 Burry Port

Pontarddulais 24 - 19 Loughor

Tycroes 25 - 23 Mumbles

Division 3 East A

Abertillery B G 13 - 9 Usk

Blaina 12 - 41 Abercarn

Llanhilleth 20 - 57 Garndiffaith

Rhymney 34 - 34 Tredegar Ironsides

Division 3 East Central A

Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan

Penarth 64 - 7 Penygraig

Tylorstown 10 - 21 Pentyrch

Division 3 North

Holyhead P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Mold II 3 - 16 Ruthin II

Pwllheli II P - P Wrexham II

Division 3 West Central A

Cwmllynfell 5 - 55 Abercrave

Nantymoel 8 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars

Swansea Uplands 75 - 0 Tonmawr

Taibach 52 - 10 Cwmgors

Vardre P - P Bryncoch

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 32 - 13 Cardigan

Lampeter Town P - P St Davids

Llanybydder 35 - 5 Pembroke Dock Quins

Division 3 East B

Chepstow 40 - 17 Hafodyrynys

St Julians HSOB 30 - 35 Nantyglo

Division 3 East Central B

Gwernyfed P - P Llandaff

Hirwaun 24 - 10 Caerau Ely

Treherbert 15 - 24 Tonyrefail

Wattstown P - P Llandaff North

Ynysowen 17 - 13 Llantwit Major

Division 3 West Central B

Bryncethin P - P Crynant

Cefn Cribwr P - P Glyncorrwg

Neath Athletic P - P Alltwen

Penlan 22 - 41 Briton Ferry

Division 3 West B

Amman United 7 - 9 Llandybie

Cefneithin P - P Penygroes

Furnace United 33 - 42 Tumble

Trimsaran 29 - 6 Betws

Division 3 East C

Crickhowell 63 - 5 Beaufort

Division 3 East Central C

Cardiff Saracens 33 - 15 Brackla

Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay P - P Penybanc

Ogmore Vale 27 - 22 Rhigos

Pontyates 59 - 10 Cwmgwrach

Pontycymmer 22 - 12 Pantyffynnon

Division 3 East D

Cwmcarn United 20 - 46 Forgeside

Girling 10 - 72 Trefil

