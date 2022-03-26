Women's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Ireland (14) 19 Tries: Murphy Crowe, Djougang, Flood Cons: Cronin 2 Wales (5) 27 Tries: Phillips, Joyce, Rose 2, H Jones Con: Wilkins

Wales got their Women's Six Nations campaign off to a successful start by coming from behind to seal a bonus-point 27-19 win over Ireland in Dublin.

Tries from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Linda Djougang to a score from Carys Phillips had the hosts 14-5 ahead after a hugely competitive first half.

Welsh replacement Donna Rose crossed twice in the second half, with Jasmine Joyce and Hannah Jones also going over.

Stacey Flood registered Ireland's only second-half points with her score.

This is the first Six Nations where Wales have fielded professional players.

Ten of their starting XV became full-time athletes in January, while another four are on retainer contracts.

The Welsh are preparing for the World Cup in the autumn while Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams was taking charge for the first time as the Irish aim to recover from their failure to qualify for that tournament and overcome a turbulent period on and off the pitch.

This triumph at the RDS ended a seven-game losing streak for Wales in the Women's Six Nations and exacted some revenge for a 45-0 mauling by the Irish last year, Ireland having enjoyed the upper hand in matches between the sides in recent years, winning nine out of their last 10 meetings in the competition.

Wales finished last in the 2021 Six Nations, with Ireland third.

Wales players celebrate a try by hooker Carys Phillips

New Ireland coach Greg McWilliams' desire to see his young and inexperienced team play a more expansive, attacking style reaped dividends when Murphy Crowe completed a fine flowing move by shrugging off an attempted tackle and diving over in the corner in the 17th minute. Nicole Cronin added the extras.

Wales were well in the match though and responded when former captain Carys Phillips, making her first Six Nations appearance for two years, drove over after her side won their own lineout and executed a rolling maul towards the Irish line.

Ireland extended their lead shortly before the half hour mark as they kept the ball alive and Sam Monaghan provided the impressive offload for prop Djougang to cross for their second try under the posts, Cronin's conversion further extending the advantage.

Wales move ahead in second half

Wales began the second half brightly and good work by the visiting back-line culminated in Jasmine Joyce going over in the corner.

Ioan Cunningham's side looked to have scored another try when Kelsey Jones touched down but her effort was ruled out for an obstruction in the lineout in the build-up.

Three minutes later the Irish recorded their first and only points of the second half as centre Flood dotted down after accepting a pass from Eimear Considine.

Wales dominated up front in the second half and replied again as replacement forward Rose barged over after another Welsh maul on 65 minutes, with Elinor Snowsill unsuccessful with her conversion attempt for the third time.

Amee-Leigh Crowe Murphy scores Ireland's opening try at the RDS

With eight minutes remaining, full-back Considine received a yellow card for hands in the ruck and soon after Rose crashed over for her second try after her side showed patience to go through the phases and recycle. Replacement Robyn Wilkins added the additional two points.

With a bonus point already in the bag, Wales made sure of the opening day win when they broke quickly out of their own half and Jones raced clear to run in their fifth try.

Flanker Alisa Butchers received the player of the match award in recognition of her influence on the game, particularly in the second half.

Ireland face a testing trip to Paris to face France next Saturday, while Wales host Scotland in Cardiff in their next fixture.

Ireland: Eimear Considine; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall; Nicole Cronin, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O'Dwyer, Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Anna McGann, Hannah O'Connor, Kathryn Dane, Enya Breen, Beibhinn Parsons.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilia Tuipulotu.