Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle said he was 'devastated' after the loss at Ealing

Cornish Pirates hopes of winning the Championship were ended when they lost 44-24 at second-placed Ealing.

Ealing had the game safe at half time as Bobby de Wee, Craig Hampson, Max Bodilly and Jan-Henning Campher tried saw them lead 31-0 before Tom Channon got a Pirates try before the break.

Robin Wedlake pulled another try back for Pirates before Angus Kernohan got a fifth for the London side.

But tries from Syd Blackmore and Carwyn Penny secured a Pirates bonus point.

The win sees Ealing move to the top of the Championship, three points clear of second-placed Doncaster and five ahead of the third-placed Pirates.

Ealing will clinch the title as long as they do not lose at home to ninth-placed Richmond.

But unless an appeal is successful they will not be promoted to the Premiership after their ground was deemed not to have a large enough capacity.

"It's been a really enjoyable season, but I'm devastated at the minute because I think we haven't fulfilled our potential," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It happens. Pressure, human error, it's how you deal with that pressure.

"I felt all week we had a great build-up, a good feeling about the place and there were just some structural stuff that we drummed in in the week that wasn't there that led to some defensive errors which, from a coaching perspective, is disappointing.

"But I wouldn't want to be associated with another group of blokes, they're a credit to themselves and a pleasure to work with."