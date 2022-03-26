Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abby Dow's solo score was the pick of England's tries

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Scotland: (5) 5 Try: Rollie England: (38) 57 Tries: M Packer 3, P Cleall, Cowell, Dow, Infante, Aitchison, Powell; Cons: Scarratt 5, Rowland

England got their Women's Six Nations title defence off to a roaring start with a nine-try demolition of Scotland.

The Scots had good possession early on, but England's depth of talent could not be kept out for long and the Red Roses scored six tries in the first half.

Scotland's Chloe Rollie made it over too and the hosts continued to challenge after the break in Edinburgh.

But England set off in pursuit of a fourth successive title as Marlie Packer completed a hat-trick.

England claim 19th straight win despite errors

The decision to move the Women's Six Nations away from the men's tournament to its own window in March and April seemed entirely justified as the sun shone and the tries flowed in Edinburgh.

Early England handling errors gave Scotland a solid start in front of a vocal crowd as they made use of a strong set-piece to string phases together, but they could not penetrate their opponents' well-drilled defence and Helen Nelson missed a penalty.

Before the tournament, head coach Simon Middleton had asked for more intensity from his Red Roses side and it showed as Leanne Infante took a quick penalty and Poppy Cleall barrelled into defenders before Packer made it over the line.

Lock Rosie Galligan - claiming her second England cap more than three years after her first - soon followed suit as she punched through a gap at the breakdown and fed Cleall for a try.

Scotland were not completely bowled over, though. Buoyed by their recent World Cup qualification, they got on the scoreboard in the 17th minute after swift work from the line-out saw Rollie go over.

Despite the scoreline, it was not as clinical a performance as England are used to, but with so many superstars in the Red Roses starting XV their 19th win in a row still seemed inevitable.

Maud Muir - a talent who can play across the whole front row emerging at the perfect time six months out from a World Cup - bounced back Scottish defenders to allow Heather Cowell to score before Abby Dow claimed an incredible solo try.

Dow's finishing has become as reliable as daffodils in spring and the wing did not disappoint as she tip-toed down the left touchline and cut back inside to score.

Before the break, there was time for one more Packer try and some trademark fast feet from prop Sarah Bern to set up a score for Infante.

Scotland celebrate small wins

A combination of 50-cap number eight Jade Konkel's carry and England's ill-discipline gave Scotland the better start in the second half.

Rachel McLachlan looked to have picked up a loose ball to score but referee Joy Neville decided that the flanker had knocked on earlier - despite England lock Galligan seeming to have banged the ball out of her hands.

Scotland continued to make life difficult for their opponents but England took their chances when they came and Helena Rowland's kick was gathered by Holly Aitchison for another try.

A score looked certain after Scarratt's cross-field kick found Heather Cowell on the right wing but full-back Emma Sing - on for her debut - dropped the ball to end England's attack.

As Middleton rotates his squad and considers his World Cup options, such mistakes could prove costly.

In more promising news for the tournament in New Zealand, star centre Scarratt managed 58 minutes and 10 points on her return from a broken leg before being replaced by Amber Reed.

The Red Roses continued to empty their bench and it looked as if the floodgates might open as replacement hooker Connie Powell scored in a maul shortly after coming on.

Sing redeemed herself for the earlier error with an impressive break that eventually allowed Packer to complete her hat-trick.

But Scotland's stern resistance continued and against a fully professional England side they were forced to celebrate small wins, erupting in joy after winning a late penalty to avoid the Red Roses' try count reaching double figures.

Player of the match - Marlie Packer

Marlie Packer epitomised England's desire for greater intensity. As well as her hat-trick, the flanker made a team-high 24 tackles and did not miss a single one.

Line-ups

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney; Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm, McLachlan Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, O'Donnell, Donaldson, Law, Smith, Campbell.

England: Kildunne; Cowell, Scarratt, Aitchison, Dow; Rowland, Infante; Muir, Davies, Bern, Galligan, Ward, P Cleall, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Cornborough, B Cleall, Beckett, Matthews, L Packer, Reed, Sing.