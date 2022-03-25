Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

United Rugby Championship Munster (17) 51 Tries: Gallagher, Casey, Zebo, G Coombes, O'Sullivan, De Allende Cons: Healy 6 Pens: Healy 3 Benetton (10) 22 Tries: Smith, Da Re, Braley Con: Smith, Coetzee Pen: Smith

Munster regained third place in the United Rugby Championship with a comprehensive 51-22 victory over Benetton at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Matt Gallagher and Craig Casey both went over in the opening period.

However, a Rhyno Smith try and conversion helped reduce the deficit to 17-10 at the break.

Gavin Coombes, Jack O'Sullivan and Damian de Allende all went over to secure the bonus point for Munster who face leaders Leinster next weekend.

Simon Zebo was impressive for the hosts while Ben Healy was flawless with his kicks.

A fourth straight defeat in the competition sees Benetton remain 12th.

Munster arrived at Musgrave Park in need of a bonus-point victory, having found themselves seven points behind second-placed Ulster with just five games to play.

The province failed to pick up a win in South Africa against either the Bulls or the Lions and face Leinster and Ulster in the next few rounds.

Munster have lost just one of their past 14 fixtures at Musgrave Park and returned to the Cork venue for the first time since February 2020.

Johann van Graan made eight changes from the team that lost to Lions in Johannesburg last weekend with Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes both returning from their stint in the Irish set-up.

Healy converted a seventh-minute penalty to open the scoring as the hosts looked to make it ten straight victories on home soil.

When Matt Gallagher burst through to open up a 10-0 lead it seemed as if their impressive run would continue.

It was Casey who finished off a rapid counter to record Munster's second try on 34 minutes.

The Italian visitors had managed just one away win in eight heading into tonight's game but it was far from one-way traffic as Smith acrobatically stretched for Benetton's first try in first-half stoppage time and the province's lead was cut to just 17-10 heading in at the break.

A long-range penalty from Healy gave Munster breathing space before Zebo charged over and the lead stretched to 17.

Since their last defeat to Benetton at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in 2013, Munster have gone on a dominant 13 game-winning run against the team from Treviso.

But the visitors came roaring back with Giacomo da Re crossing to reduce the lead.

Returning from the Six Nations, Coombes bundled over from a yard to secure a bonus point for the hosts.

Healy's peerless kicking continued and O'Sullivan and De Allende scored as Munster ran out resounding winners.

Callum Braley closed out the scoring with a solo try for Benetton, converted by Andries Coetzee.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O'Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Chris Farrell.

Benetton: Andries Coetzee; Ratuva Tavuyara, Joaquin Riera, Tommaso Menoncello, Rhyno Smith; Tomas Albornoz, Dewaldt Duvenage (C); Ivan Nemer, Tomas Baravalle, Nahuel Tetaz; Irné Herbst, Carl Wegner; Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Matteo Drudi, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Niccolò Cannone, Matteo Meggiato, Callum Braley, Giacomo Da Re, Thomas Benvenuti.

Referee: Craig Evans

Assistant Referees: Eoghan Cross & Stuart Gaffikin

TMO: Eric Gauzin