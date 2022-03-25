Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mullen joined Harlequins from Loughborough Students in August 2020

Harlequins women's head coach Gerard Mullen will leave his role at the end of season to take up a position as the club's academy backs and attack coach.

The 31-year-old led the team for two successful seasons, including guiding them to a maiden Premier 15s title win in May 2021.

"I have massively enjoyed my time coaching this incredible team," Mullen said.

"I have every confidence the programme will continue to grow."