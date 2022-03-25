Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dupont scored France's final try of the championship, rounding off a 25-13 win over England

France captain Antoine Dupont has been named Six Nations' player of the championship after leading his side to a first Grand Slam in 12 years.

The 25-year-old scrum-half won a fans' vote ahead of team-mate Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

"It's always a pleasure and point of pride to receive prizes but it's difficult because it's a team sport," said Dupont.

"I really want to thank my team-mates."

Dupont, who was named World Player of the Year in December, also won the award in 2020.

He becomes only the third player, after Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, to win it on multiple occasions.

Dupont is one of 11 France players in the team of the tournament, voted for by fans on Twitter.

England second row Maro Itoje and Ireland trio Van der Flier, Tadhg Furlong and Hugo Keenan were the only non-French inclusions.

Six Nations team of the tournament: Keenan; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Furlong, Itoje, Willemse, Cros, Van der Flier, Alldritt.