Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England won last year's meeting between the two side 52-10 on their way to a third successive Six Nations title

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England take on Scotland in the 2022 Women's Six Nations opener aiming to keep up a remarkable winning run and close in on a fourth successive title.

The Red Roses racked up an 18th straight victory with an 89-0 win over the United States in November.

That streak matches the best run by the England's men's team - the record is 24 by New Zealand's women between 2002-09.

England have beaten Scotland by an average of 55 points in their previous five meetings.

Scotland boss Bryan Easson agrees with the world rankings, saying England are "the best team in the world", but has challenged his side to produce a performance of consistency and discipline in the face of long odds.

Both teams will have on eye on building towards October's World Cup after Scotland secured the final place in the tournament with a win over Colombia last month.

This year's tournament should be the first complete edition since 2019, with a clutch of fixtures cancelled in 2020 after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 competition played over a condensed format.

Team news

Watsonians' Hannah Smith comes into inside centre for Scotland in the only change from victory over Colombia, with Helen Nelson switching inside to fly-half and Sarah Law dropping to the bench.

Number eight Jade Konkel, who missed last year's tournament as she completed her training with London Fire Brigade, will win her 50th Scotland cap.

Edinburgh University fly-half Meryl Smith will make her international debut if called upon from the bench.

England welcome back Emily Scarratt from a long-term leg injury, 11 months after her last Test appearance.

The 32-year-old centre, who won World Player of the Year in 2019, is partnered in midfield by Saracens' Holly Aitchinson, who made her debut in October's win over world champions New Zealand.

Harlequins' Rosie Galligan wins her second England cap, more than three years after her first. The second row contracted meningitis and sustained a serious ankle injury after her debut in the 2019 tournament.

What they said

Scotland coach Bryan Easson: "We are looking for a concerted effort of consistency in our performance this weekend and making sure we play for the full 80 minutes.

"We are aware of the challenge that England will pose, so it's hugely important we stick to our systems and processes while also keeping good discipline throughout."

England coach Simon Middleton: "We had a great autumn series, so everyone is chomping at the bit and we've got a World Cup coming in six months. If people don't feel inspired, then I think it would shine through and the only thing shining through is that everyone wants to get going and can't wait for it.

"I honestly could have picked any one of the 30 players in that room on Monday. There wasn't one single player you could've singled out for not hitting their stats. I'm really confident that everyone in there fully deserves it."

Line-ups

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney; Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm, McLachlan Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, O'Donnell, Donaldson, Law, Smith, Campbell.

England: Kildunne; Cowell, Scarratt, Aitchison, Dow; Rowland, Infante; Muir, Davies, Bern, Galligan, Ward, P Cleall, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Powell, Cornborough, B Cleall, Beckett, Matthews, L Packer, Reed, Sing.