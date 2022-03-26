Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Marty Moore's first-half try offered Ulster reprieve after a blistering Stormers start

United Rugby Championship Stormers (20) 23 Tries: De Wet, Zas Cons: Libbok 2 Pens: Libbok 3 Ulster (13) 20 Tries: Moore, McCloskey Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney 2

Ulster had a late try controversially ruled out as they fell short of claiming an impressive win on South African soil with defeat by Stormers.

Stormers raced into a 14-0 lead thanks to early tries from Paul de Wet and Leolin Zas.

Marty Moore and Stuart McCloskey crossed for Ulster to give the Irish province hope in the Cape Town heat.

However, Ulster were denied a late winner when Callum Reid's try was ruled out for a knock on.

The decision left Ulster enraged with captain Alan O'Connor claiming that Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani, not Reid, had knocked the ball on.

However, following a lengthy TMO review, Stormers were awarded a scrum as the South African side held on for a controversial win.

The losing bonus point moves Ulster level with Leinster at the top of the United Rugby Championship standings with the latter travelling to Connacht on Saturday evening.

Stormers charge into early lead

Ulster had reason to be confident about the prospect of becoming the first visiting side to win in South Africa this season following a run of seven straight victories, but they were blown away by an electrifying start from the hosts as De Wet crossed after just two minutes.

It was a trademark counter-attack from the Stormers, Zas charging into space and slipping the ball to the onrushing De Wet, who showed blistering pace before touching down.

Within five minutes, Stormers grabbed their second when Manie Libbok quickly shifted the ball out wide for Zas to cross in the corner.

De Wet sprinted clear to score Stormers' first try after just two minutes

While Stormers dominated at the breakdown, Ulster were offered much-needed reprieve when Moore struck in the 22nd minute, forcing himself over the line after the home side's defence had stopped Rob Herring and Billy Burns.

Stormers always looked dangerous with ball in hand, and while Libbok converted two penalties, a couple of John Cooney kicks kept the Irish province within touching distance at the break.

Frustration for Ulster

Ulster exhibited renewed purpose upon the resumption but failed to convert a big chance for a second try when captain O'Connor knocked a Cooney pass on after Herring, Jordi Murphy and Kieran Treadwell had drove the visitors towards the line following a line-out.

Two minutes later, another Ulster chance went begging when Stormers forced a turnover after winger Seabelo Senatla knocked the ball on behind his own tryline.

Senatla was then fortunate to escape punishment following a high tackle on Michael Lowry before Stormers stretched their lead to 10 points when Libbok split the posts with a penalty after Moore failed to get back onside from a kick.

That could have easily taken the wind out of Ulster's sails, but McCloskey breathed new life into the away side's challenge when he powered over the line, with Cooney's kick bringing Dan McFarland's men back to within three points.

Ulster kept plugging away and again failed to finish off a promising move when McCloskey offloaded to centre Luke Marshall, who made his Ulster return after over a year out injured.

Marshall sent Ethan McIlroy through, and while Ulster managed to work the ball from right to left, Rob Lyttle was tackled and knocked the ball on as he drove towards the line.

In a dramatic finish, Reid thought he had won it for Ulster when he forced himself over the line only for the TMO to rule that he had knocked the ball on as Stormers hung on for a hard-fought victory.

Stormers: Gelant, Senatla, Nel, Willemse, Zas, Libbok, De Wet; Kitshoff, Solomon, Malherbe, Smith, Orie, Fourie, Van Rhyn, Roos.

Replacements: Kotze, Harris, Fouche, Evans, Dayimani, Pokomela, Jantjies, Pretorius.

Ulster: Lowry, Gilroy, Moore, McCloskey, Lyttle, Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Treadwell, Jones, Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, Reid, Milasinovich, Kearney, Murphy, Shanahan, Marshall, McIlroy.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi

Assistant referees: Dylan November, Cwengile Jadezweni

TMO: Quinton Immelman