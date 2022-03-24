Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons conceded 10 tries in their last URC game, beaten 64-3 by Munster earlier this month

URC: Bulls v Dragons Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 26 March Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. URC highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 27 March BBC Two Wales from 18:45 BST and later on demand.

Wales international Ben Carter returns to the Dragons side to face Bulls as boss Dean Ryan makes eight changes from the heavy defeat to Munster.

Argentine scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou returns along with wing Jared Rosser and centre Adam Warren.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee, prop Aki Seiuli and flanker Ben Fry come into the pack.

Carter is joined in an all-new second row by Huw Taylor, while Leon Brown and Rhodri Williams return to the bench.

Taylor, a 21-year-old lock, featured in one Six Nations game, the opening match against Ireland.

The region's other Wales internationals Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty, Will Rowlands and Aaron Wainwright have not yet travelled to South Africa but are expected to join up with the squad next week.

Bulls - who play the Dragons for the first time - have made three changes with Arno Botha back at number eight, Embrose Papier starting at scrum-half and Lionel Mapoe returning to outside centre.

"Bulls have a huge amount of quality and for some of our players this will be a first experience of what the very top of the game looks like," said Ryan.

"My role is to continue to allow people to experience that and continue to find a way to keep people developing in that space.

"We've talked about adapting our game for the challenge," he added. "We've got to look at the bits we want to bring with us, look at the bits we have to change, and we've spent this week putting that together.

"It will be a different game plan to what we would use at home, but we have got to be smarter, rather than come here, to altitude, and think we can impose a game on them."

Bulls have lost only one of their last six United Rugby Championship matches and have won both matches they have played against Welsh regions this season.

Dragons only win so far this season was a 35-22 success over Connacht in Galway in October.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Arno Botha.

Replacements: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, WJ Steenkamp, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn , Cornal Hendricks.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Rio Dyer, Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Ben Carter, Harri Keddie (c), Ben Fry, Ollie Griffiths

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Josh Reynolds, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Lennon Greggains, Rhodri Williams, Will Reed, Ioan Davies

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Marius van der Westhuizen & Morne Ferreira (SARU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)