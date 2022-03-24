Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Ashley progressed from Ospreys' academy system to their senior squad

Lock Lloyd Ashley will leave Ospreys at the end of the 2021-22 season after more than a decade there.

The 31-year-old made the first of more than 150 Ospreys appearances in 2011 and also spent a short loan spell at Scarlets in autumn 2021.

"There are mixed emotions but I look back with a smile on my face and reflect on how much I have loved the journey," said Ashley.

"Lloydy is one of the game's good guys," said Ospreys boss Toby Booth.

"He is a rugby man through and through and his selfless approach means he is respected by all.

"To achieve the milestone of 150 games for the Ospreys in a position that is arguably the most competitive in the squad is something to be hugely proud of."