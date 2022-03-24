Lloyd Ashley: Ospreys lock to leave club
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Lock Lloyd Ashley will leave Ospreys at the end of the 2021-22 season after more than a decade there.
The 31-year-old made the first of more than 150 Ospreys appearances in 2011 and also spent a short loan spell at Scarlets in autumn 2021.
"There are mixed emotions but I look back with a smile on my face and reflect on how much I have loved the journey," said Ashley.
"Lloydy is one of the game's good guys," said Ospreys boss Toby Booth.
"He is a rugby man through and through and his selfless approach means he is respected by all.
"To achieve the milestone of 150 games for the Ospreys in a position that is arguably the most competitive in the squad is something to be hugely proud of."