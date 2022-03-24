Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

When Scotland and England step out for their Women's Six Nations opener in Edinburgh on Saturday, the scoreline might be the least interesting topic of discussion.

England have won their last three Six Nations fixtures against Scotland 52-10, 53-0 and 80-0. The Red Roses are on an 18-match winning run, having last lost in July 2019, and have not been beaten by Scotland since 1999.

Needless to say, a Scottish win against the world's top-ranked side who are seeking a fourth title in a row would be a huge upset.

That is perhaps why both camps have been looking inwards. With the World Cup looming in just over six months, the Six Nations offers players from both sides a chance to prove themselves and book a ticket to New Zealand.

England head coach Simon Middleton has been very open about his approach. He will consider his options, rotating a squad of 40 during the first three Six Nations games before whittling things down in the final two.

World player of the year Zoe Aldcroft, who is expected to return from injury later in the tournament, says throughout the squad the fight for starting spots is "in the back of our minds".

Selection is not the only reason England are focused on themselves. Despite a record-breaking autumn, with two wins against World Cup holders New Zealand, the Red Roses see room for improvement.

Middleton wants more intensity, emulating the speed in attack and defence offered by France's Grand Slam-winning men's team.

Scrums and line-outs were a point of focus in the autumn too and captain Sarah Hunter says the side have "areas we want to move on".

"On Saturday we will have more of a focus on ourselves than on Scotland and what they do," Hunter told BBC Sport.

International exposure Scotland's focus

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm says her side enter the tournament with "new energy" having secured a World Cup place for the first time since 2010.

After beating Colombia to claim their spot at the end of February, Scotland can now use the Six Nations to build experience.

The side finished fifth in the 2021 Six Nations and Malcolm says the focus will be on performance this time.

Number eight Jade Konkel will earn her 50th cap on Saturday and is the most experienced player in the side.

At the other end of the spectrum is the uncapped Meryl Smith alongside Eva Donaldson and Shona Campbell, who have one and two caps respectively.

"We've built a huge amount of depth with some of the young girls being named, they're really pushing," Malcolm told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.

"It will be a Six Nations where performance is a focus and [so is] getting exposure for the full squad to Test match rugby."

'Too early' for Wales contracts impact

Wales have finished sixth in three of the last four Women’s Six Nations

For Ireland and Wales, who play in Dublin later on Saturday, the tournament provides a welcome return to the pitch after plenty of off-field attention.

Twelve Wales players were offered full-time contracts for the first time in January with semi-professional contracts for some others in the squad later announced.

For a side that finished last in the 2021 Six Nations it is a welcome step forward, but former Wales international Philippa Tuttiett says it may be too soon to see the impact of professionalism.

"It's a matchday squad that makes the impact - the full 23," she explains.

"I want to see certain individuals looking sharp and fit because they get recovery and extra training. It is a bit too early to say it is going to have a big impact on the team.

"But I don't want to underestimate the psychological effect the whole team have [of knowing] the Welsh Rugby Union are backing them - that's huge."

Ireland's 'chance to move forward'

Irish Rugby apologised to Ireland players for its failures in the women's game after a review into the team missing out on World Cup qualification.

The governing body agreed to implement 30 recommendations, including adding an extra 1m euros to annual funding.

The side has brought in a new head coach in Greg McWilliams and lock Nichola Fryday will captain the team following Ciara Griffin's retirement.

Fryday says the tournament offers "a chance to move forward".

"There's no point looking back," she adds. "That doesn't achieve anything so for us it's about the future."

Early hype for France v England

France are England's greatest challengers for the title and host Italy on Sunday.

Les Bleues are missing key figures through injury with scrum-half Pauline Bourdon, forward Safi N'Diaye and wing Caroline Boujard unavailable.

Like England, France beat New Zealand in the autumn and their fixture against the Red Roses in Bayonne on the final weekend is expected to be the tournament decider.

That game is still over a month away and, despite the added lure of France being World Cup pool opponents, England's Aldcroft is keeping her focus in the present.

"It's going to be a big one, we are not trying to think of it too much," she says.

"We're just trying to get the Six Nations Grand Slam."