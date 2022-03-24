Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones' (left) contract as England head coach runs until the end of the 2023 World Cup

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney says he was "really disappointed" by England's Six Nations but still backs head coach Eddie Jones.

The RFU was criticised as being "dishonest" by former player Ugo Monye after claiming England made "solid progress" during the tournament.

There were calls for Jones to resign but Sweeney says he is the "right guy" to take England to the 2023 World Cup.

Sweeney added the RFU should have been more "up front" after defeat by France.

England won just two games for the second Six Nations in a row and finished third thanks to favourable results elsewhere.

"The feelings were genuine," Sweeney said of the RFU's initial response to England's results.

"Really disappointed, massively frustrated. Should we have said that more up front on Saturday? Yes, probably, recognising fans' disappointment as well.

"We are all, as an organisation and to a person, incredibly disappointed with what happened this year in the Six Nations.

"You'd expect more from England and we demand more in terms of our results and our performances. Our emotions have been running very high. It still feels quite raw."

Jones has 'absolute belief of players'

England scored just eight tries across their five games in the tournament - fewer than the 12 scored in 2021.

The RFU backed Jones following Saturday's 25-13 defeat by Grand Slam champions France, saying he is building "a new England team", with young stars like Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Harry Randall coming through.

Monye criticised the governing body's statement on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly and Sweeney said: "Winning two this year compared to winning two last year is not progress, and that's a fair criticism.

"But in terms of how we feel the team is progressing and how it's developing, in the context of where we want to get to, we feel we're heading in the right direction, hence we were OK with that statement."

Sweeney added that Jones has "the absolute belief and commitment of the players and we believe he's the right guy to take us through".

"We'll continue to review as we go through," Sweeney continued.

"Do we have the right set-up? Do we have the right organisation? Are we going to progress or are we deluding ourselves?

"Whenever we've had that conversation, we've come out on the side of 'no, we think we're going in the right direction as we're transitioning and rebuilding this team'."

'We hold the Six Nations dearly'

Jones was the subject of further criticism for repeatedly saying England's Six Nations losses were a good learning experience for younger players as they build towards the World Cup.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton believed this approach was "disrespectful" to the Six Nations.

Sweeney said "we go into every tournament wanting to win", but added: "In international rugby, you've got that balance of winning matches and also developing the team at the same time.

"You'll hear conversations about 'development' or 'progression' or whatever, but that's not to mean, or intended to be, to the detriment of the current competition you are playing in. We hold the Six Nations very dearly."