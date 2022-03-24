Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aled Summerhill has played for Cardiff Rugby since 2014

The United Rugby Championship has sacked its social media agency after a video of Aled Summerhill's head injury was used for comedic purposes.

The Cardiff wing was knocked out - and suffered concussion - following a heavy collision against Lions on 13 March.

The video showed the incident alongside a caption that said "goodnight" with laughing emojis around the player.

"The post has been removed and actions have been taken to ensure this never occurs again," said a URC statement.

"The United Rugby Championship has apologised to Aled Summerhill after a social media post focusing on an incident that led to a concussive injury was posted to our official TikTok account.

"Injuries, and in particular head injuries, are always a serious matter requiring sensitivity and this post was in contravention of the URC's values and editorial guidelines.

"The URC has investigated the events that led to this post with the content agency contracted to post to the URC TikTok account and as a result the supplier's relationship with URC has been terminated."

The URC has also reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its players and their wellbeing.

"As a professional rugby union competition the URC applies the Head Injury Assessment processes, which are set out by World Rugby," the statement continued.

"Alongside our clubs and unions, the URC takes the physical wellbeing of players extremely seriously and this is always of the highest priority.

"Over recent seasons the URC has facilitated a number of trials and used medical technology to allow medical personnel to identify injuries in real time in order to improve player welfare.

"Such examples are the Hawk-Eye medical surveillance technology implemented at league games since 2017, trials of gumshields that relay data on head collisions and the trial of Eye Guide - an eye tracking technology aimed at diagnosing concussive injuries."

In a statement on Wednesday, Cardiff Rugby criticised the video, saying: "The video post made light of a collision in which Summerhill lost consciousness and was subsequently stood down from the following URC fixture.

"As soon as the club was made aware of this post, senior URC officials were contacted, who were equally appalled and immediately removed the post.

"We thank URC for their swift manner in dealing with this lack of judgement, their subsequent actions and apologies to the player."