Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jade Konkel (right) made her debut against England and will earn her 50th cap against them too

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Harlequins number eight Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap when Scotland host England on the opening day of the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

Watsonians centre Hannah Smith returns from suspension after missing the 59-3 win over Colombia that secured a Rugby World Cup finals berth.

Sale Sharks' Sarah Law drops to the bench in the only change to the XV.

Loughborough Lightning's Helen Nelson moves back to fly-half to accommodate Smith's return.

Edinburgh University fly-half Meryl Smith could make her international debut if called upon from the bench, but second row Sarah Bonar is unavailable due to this weekend's RAF inter-services competition.

The 28-year-old Konkel reaches her cap landmark nine years since making her debut against this weekend's opponents after coming off the bench in the opening 2013 Six Nations match.

Head coach Bryan Easson said: "Reaching 50 caps for your country is a significant milestone for any player and I'm delighted to see Jade reach that honour this weekend.

"Jade is an exceptional player who has an excellent work-rate and always wears the thistle with immense pride anytime she steps on to the pitch and I'm excited to see her perform at the weekend."

Easson realises the task faced by his side against visitors he described as "the best team in the world".

"We are looking for a concerted effort of consistency in our performance this weekend and making sure we play for the full 80 minutes," he added.

"We are aware of the challenge that England will pose on Saturday, so it's hugely important we stick to our systems and processes while also keeping good discipline throughout the match."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Jade Konkel (Harlequins).

Replacements: Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Lisa Cockburn (Worcester Warriors), Katie Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester Warriors), Eva Donaldson (Edinburgh University), Sarah Law (Sale Sharks), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University), Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University).