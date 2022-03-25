Nic Dolly's two tries helped Leicester beat Exeter 34-19 when the two sides met in the East Midlands in September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 27 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter bring back England duo Sam Simmonds and Henry Slade for the visit of Premiership leaders Leicester.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and compatriot Sam Skinner are rested after the Six Nations, although fellow Scot Jonny Gray starts at lock.

Leicester bring in all seven of their England players for the trip to Devon.

Ellis Genge, Ollie Chessum, Joe Heyes, Freddie Steward, George Ford and Ben Youngs all start, while hooker Nic Dolly is on the bench.

A rare win in Devon would secure table-toppers Leicester a play-off place, but they have lost on their past six visits to Sandy Park.

Exeter, whose four-game winning run over the Tigers was ended on the opening day of the season at Welford Road, come into the game having won four of their past five matches after an indifferent run in the league.

The fourth-placed Chiefs - who have reached the past six Premiership finals - are two points ahead of fifth-placed Gloucester, but the Cherry and Whites have a game in hand.

Exeter aiming to go 'hell for leather'

"It's a big game for us because we're playing one of the top teams in the competition," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"But also we're in a situation where we need to collect points, there's no way of running around it, if we don't collect points pretty regularly over this last five rounds we're not going to be in the top four and if we're not in the top four we'll ultimately have a frustrating season.

"The flip of that is if we get into the top four and we feel we're on form going into the top four we'll probably be pleased over the kind of trials and tribulations we've had this year.

"We're not sitting there looking around trying to plan and plot our way towards the end of the season, we've only got one way to go, which is hell for leather every week, which in some ways is quite nice."

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick says his side will not take Exeter lightly despite their worse-than-normal season.

"They're a champion team aren't they, they've been together an awful long time," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"You look at the number of trophies they've lifted, the amount of games that that team has played together, you go through that park and you start saying 'how many games has Hepburn played with Williams, with Yeandle, with Ewers, with Simmonds?'.

"It's extraordinary how that team has grown together over the last decade or so, and the coaching team's been together that amount of time longer.

"They set an incredible example of how you build a team and how you build a club.

"What they've done on that journey, the number of trophies they've lifted, finals they've contested, has been absolutely extraordinary."

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), S Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Capstick, Gray, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Keast, Schickerling, Witty, Grondona, J Maunder, H Skinner, Cordero

Leicester: Steward, Ashton, Porter, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Chessum, Liebenberg, Wiese

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Leatigaga, Green, Reffell, van Poortvliet, Burns, Moroni

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).