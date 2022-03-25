Wasps veteran Jimmy Gopperth is leaving for Leicester at the end of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps host their first Premiership home game since 12 February as they welcome Newcastle Falcons to Coventry.

England forwards Joe Launchbury, Jack Willis and Alfie Barbeary all return.

Newcastle have England centre Luther Burrell back, along with Tom Penny at full-back and Argentina wing Mateo Carreras is fit to return on the wing.

Forward Freddie Lockwood makes his first Premiership start and Marco Fuser is on the bench after helping Italy record their first win against Wales.

Ninth-placed Wasps have dropped 12 points off a top four place after three successive Premiership defeats, all on the road - but they have won their last five home games since losing to Munster in the European Champions Cup in mid-December.

Newcastle are on a worse run, having lost their last eight Premiership games.

They have slipped to 12th in the table, now just one point above bottom club Bath in what currently looks a three-way tussle with Worcester and Bath to avoid finishing last.

But they have won on their two most recent trips to Coventry and, on a day when they had Penny sent off, they edged Wasps 18-14 with a late Callum Chick try at Kingston Park in early October.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett:

"Our bad run has coincided with us going away from home for a long time.

"But we're five on the bounce at home. We've got some good home form and are looking forward to get back in front our home supporters.

"That's what everyone is excited about this week. It seems like an age since we were last at home."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards:

"Although results haven't quite gone our way recently in the league we don't feel like we're far away from making it happen. In our last three or four Premiership games, we've played some good stuff and only lost late on by some narrow margins.

"Wasps are a good team on paper. Their injury situation is abating from earlier in the season. They have very quick outside backs and, in Malakai Fekitoa they have one of the best centres in the Premiership.

"You can look at their side and point out the many good players, but we've got a lot of our own, and we've got a decent record against Wasps."

Wasps: Kibirige; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Hislop, Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke, Shields, J Willis, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, West, Millar-Mills, Fifita, T Willis, Porter, Spink, Watson.

Newcastle: Penny (co-capt); Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Carreras; Haydon-Wood, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Lockwood, Chick (co-capt).

Replacements: Blamire, Cade, Tampin, Fuser, Collett, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Orlando.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).