Sam Underhill was part of England's side which lost to France in Paris

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath have England's Will Stuart and Sam Underhill back, as well as Scotland's Josh Bayliss following Six Nations international duty.

Jacques du Toit, Will Spencer and Nathan Hughes also return to the pack with Will Muir added on the wing.

Sale are also strengthened with Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Rob Du Preez among those in Alex Sanderson's side.

Lood de Jager, Coenie Oosthuizen, Bevan Rodd, Faf de Klerk and Ewan Ashman also come into the Sharks starting XV.

There is no relegation from the Premiership this season but victory could feasibly peel Bath off the foot of the table as they go in search of a third straight league win - dependent on Newcastle's fortunes against Wasps.

Sale have eyes on a return to the top four, but face plenty of competition from fellow challengers Exeter, who occupy that last play-off place, Gloucester and London Irish.

Bath: De Glanville, Butt, Joseph, Clark, Muir; Cipriani, Spencer (c); Cordwell, du Toit, Stuart, Spencer, Richards, Bayliss, Underhill, Hughes

Replacements: Doughty, Vaughan, Rae, de Carpentier, Casson, Simpson, Bailey, Cokanasiga

Sale: James; Roebuck, James, Van Rensburg, Reed; Du Preez, R. De Klerk; Rodd, Ashman, Oosthuizen, JL. Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, Curry, D. Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, McIntyre, Jones, JP du Preez, Wiese, Warr, Curtis, Metcalf

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).