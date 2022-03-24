Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester centre Chris Harris was on the losing side for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin last weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make four changes for Friday's M5 derby at home to Worcester.

Scotland pair Adam Hastings and Chris Harris, fellow centre Mark Atkinson, and Worcester old boy Val Rapava-Ruskin all return, with Ben Morgan and Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit on the bench.

Worcester, without Scotland and Lions pair Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe, who are both ill, are forced into a change at scrum-half.

Will Chudley replaces departed former Gloucester scrum-half Willi Heinz.

The 35-year-old has opted to return to his native New Zealand.

Prop Lewis Holsey makes a first start and is one of three changes from Worcester's last Premiership outing, their first home league win over Exeter.

A number of players are ruled out by illness, aside from Sutherland and van der Merwe, who has completed his World Rugby course and was available to return after suspension.

Kyle Hatherell is back after six weeks out following the shoulder injury he suffered at Sale and comes in at blindside flanker.

Fellow back-row forward Caleb Montgomery has been recalled from his loan spell with Cornish Pirates to sit on the bench, where he will be joined by scrum-half Gareth Simpson, who has recovered from illness.

Gloucester are still fifth, just two points off a top four spot, despite winning just one of their last four Premiership games - but they have won all their last four Premiership meetings with Worcester.

Gloucester boss George Skivington:

"It's a good derby game here on a Friday night to start the run-in to the end of the season.

"Worcester have found some decent form in recent times and they beat Exeter the other week.

"They certainly look like a very physical and abrasive team at the moment - and it will make for a good game."

Worcester boss Steve Diamond told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Kingsholm is a great rugby environment. They're a very passionate crowd if you're a Gloucester player. If you aren't, then it's one of those places where you like to go and turn the crowd against the home team if you can.

"They are going well at the moment. They are well-coached like the Gloucester of old with a good maul, a good forward pack, an exciting back three and good half-backs.

"We've got to play a controlled game and make sure the ball doesn't go off the field too much because their line-out is immense. They've scored 20-plus tries from their driving maul this season and if we don't kick accurately and kick into the hands of their back three they will run us ragged."

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, O'Connor, Davidson, Morgan, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Rees-Zammit

Worcester: Heward; Hearle, O Morris, Beck, Humphreys; Smith, Chudley; Holsey, Annett, Judge, Batley, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Miller, Murphy, McCallum, Montgomery, Forsythe, Simpson, Searle, Atkinson.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).