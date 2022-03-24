Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Davies scored his third Scarlets try of the season in his last URC outing against Glasgow earlier this month

URC: Zebre v Scarlets Venue: Stadio Lanfranch, Parma Date: Saturday, 26 March Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. URC highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 27 March BBC Two Wales from 18:45 BST and later on demand.

Wales pair Gareth Davies and Johnny McNicholl return to the Scarlets side for Saturday's game with Zebre Parma.

They are among six changes from the side beaten 57-12 by Bulls last weekend.

Joe Roberts will make his first start at centre, while Corey Baldwin comes back on the right wing.

Sione Kalamafoni returns to the back row, while Shaun Evans - whose previous four starts this season have been as a flanker - is named at hooker.

Evans joins Kemsley Mathias and Javan Sebastian in the front-row with Daf Hughes ruled out by a shoulder issue and Marc Jones nursing a calf problem.

Academy hooker Lewis Morgan, 18, is in line to make his senior debut from the bench.

Kalamafoni replaces Aaron Shingler who picked up a knee injury in last weekend's game.

Scrum-half Davies and McNicholl, who both started Wales Six Nations defeat against Italy, replace Dane Blacker and full-back Ioan Nicholas.

Zebre include three players who were part of the Italy side who recorded their first ever win away over Wales in Cardiff a week ago, scrum-half Alessandro Fusco, hooker Luca Bigi and captain David Sisi.

The Italian club has not won in the United Rugby Championship for over a year, since beating Dragons in February 2021.

Scarlets, 12th in the table, have never lost to the Italian side in 14 previous fixtures although the two did draw 13-13 in October 2013.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "We have a big block of games coming up, going to Italy this weekend, then five Welsh derbies back to back. It is about getting the mentality right after a trip away [to South Africa].

"The big thing is that our mentality is right, we learn from last week and we start the game with intent."

Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli; Giovanni D'Onofrio, Giulio Bisegni, Enrico Lucchin, Simone Gesi; Carlo Canna, Alessandro Fusco; Paolo Buonfiglio, Luca Bigi, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi (capt), Liam Mitchell, Luca Andreani, Iacopo Bianchi, Renato Giammarioli

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Juan Pitinari, Ion Neculai, Andrea Zambonin, Potu Junior Leavasa, Guglielmo Palazzani, Antonio Rizzi, Junior Laloifi

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Corey Baldwin, Joe Roberts, Scott Williams (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Jac Price, Blade Thomson, Tomas Lezana, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Lewis Morgan, Rob Evans, Harri O'Connor, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Johnny Williams.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistants: Clara Munarini & Riccardo Angelucci (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)