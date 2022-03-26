Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff beat URC champions Leinster in their last home game

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Glasgow Cardiff (15) 32 Tries: Harries, Cabango 2, Halaholo Cons: Evans 3 Pen: Evans 2 Glasgow (21) 28 Tries: Cancelliere 2, Johnson, Brown Cons: Thompson 4

Cardiff stormed back from 28-15 down to beat Glasgow in an eight-try thriller in the United Rugby Championship.

Sebastian Cancelliere, Sam Johnson and Fraser Brown claimed first-half tries for Glasgow, bookended by scores from Jason Harries and Theo Cabango.

Cancilliere's interception extended Glasgow's lead but, when he was sin-binned, Willis Halaholo reduced the deficit for Cardiff.

Cabango's try second and Jarrod Evans' conversion completed the comeback.

Wales fly-half Evans then added a late penalty to seal victory, denying Glasgow the chance to return to third place in the table.

Postponements for various reasons meant this was only Cardiff's second home league game since October and, having beaten champions Leinster in their most recent outing here, this was another memorable victory.

It was also a game played in glorious settings, with the Cardiff Arms Park lit by the soft glow of the slowly dimming sunshine of an unseasonably glorious March day in the Welsh capital.

The quality of the encounter was helped by the fact that both teams were able to recall a host of players after the Six Nations, meaning 25 of the 30 combined starters were full internationals.

The favourable conditions encouraged enterprising, running rugby and Cardiff obliged with a well-worked opening score in the fourth minute as their backs combined well to send Harries over in the corner.

Glasgow were even more fluent, forwards and backs alike playing with width and ambition to stretch the home defence at will.

After Evans had extended Cardiff's lead to 8-0 from Josh Turnbull's turnover penalty, the visitors responded with an excellent try as Kyle Steyn burst through in midfield and passed to Cancelliere, who weaved past the covering defenders and cantered over.

Glasgow's second score was a more patient effort, steadily working their way through phases of play ad forcing Cardiff back before Johnson crashed through from close range.

When Brown touched down from a rolling maul, Glasgow looked like taking the game away from Cardiff with a 21-8 lead but the hosts hit back before half-time as Cabango seized on Harries' spilled ball from a tackle - which went backwards - to score his first league try.

Glasgow secured their bonus point two minutes into the second half as Cancelliere intercepted a Ben Thomas pass and sprinted clear from his own half to claim his second try and his team's fourth.

The Argentina wing almost repeated the trick 10 minutes later but, after only knocking Thomas' pass forward, he was deemed to have done it permanently and sent to the sin-bin.

Cardiff capitalised on their man advantage as Harries set an attack in motion with a chip and chase before Halaholo dummied and wriggled his way through Glasgow's defence to dab down.

The home side's malfunctioning line-out looked like undermining their bid to overhaul their high-flying opponents - but Dai Young's men eventually made their pressure count.

Cabango, an exciting 20-year-old wing blessed with searing pace, burst through Glasgow's tiring defenders for a try converted by Evans, who then struck his second penalty to make sure of victory.

Cardiff: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carre, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull, Matthew Screech, James Botham, Josh Navidi, James Ratti.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, Ellis Jenkins, Jamie Hill, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Glasgow: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Oli Kebble, Murphy Walker, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, Jamie Dobie, Duncan Weir, Stafford McDowall.

Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU)

Assistants: Ben Whitehouse & Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: David Rose (RFU)