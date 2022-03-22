Hunt is in line to play her first Women's Six Nations game since the Covid pandemic following her recall to Simon Middleton's squad

TikTok Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Venue: Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

The last time England played, Natasha Hunt was not on the pitch or on the bench. As England ran in 15 tries in an 89-0 thrashing of the United States in November, she was further back, high in the Sixways stands in fact, commentating for BBC Sport.

The 33-year-old thought then that, 55 caps and 10 years on from her Red Roses debut, that might be as close as she would ever get to the action.

She had not played for England for a year and her last time in camp had not been a happy one.

"I needed a break, I was just unhappy," she told BBC Sport. "I was not adding to the environment - if anything I was sapping from it. I was clearly upset in different areas of training.

"I feel like everyone goes through it in life and Covid probably doesn't help because one of the things I love is just spending time with people and engaging and having those personal relationships. You can't do that when you have to be two metres away all the time.

"I actually decided I was being detrimental to the girls and that is not me, or a place I want to be in. So I made the really difficult decision to step back a little bit.

"I was not sure if I was done, but I knew right then I couldn't give what I needed to in order to add value to the group."

The Rugby Football Union was preparing a press release, explaining Hunt's decision and absence before the squad announcement for the 2021 Women's Six Nations. It was never sent though, as Hunt suffered an ankle injury that meant she was ruled out anyway.

Hunt has been playing for England for more than a decade

She 'rehabbed', recovered and reassessed. Where did she want to go in the final few years of her playing career? She was not short of options.

As well as her media work, she was coaching and captaining Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury, playing Sevens for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics and being auntie to her two sisters' new children.

She did not need an international comeback but, it turned out, she wanted one

The moment the decision crystallised was at the microphone back in the autumn. She was not a commentator this time, but an interviewee.

Hunt was talking on local radio about Gloucester-Hartpury's forthcoming games and the Premier 15s season ahead, trying to get more people through the turnstiles at the Alpas Arena.

As part of the interview, she was played a clip she had not heard before. It was England coach Simon Middleton being asked about the possibility of Hunt returning.

"A little snippet was played to me," remembered Hunt. "He said 'all she needs to do is put her hand up, we would love to have her back involved'."

After the interview, she picked up her phone.

"I dropped him a message and said 'it would be an honour to play again, I'm in a good headspace, I feel great and the break has done me wonders'.

"I think I actually double messaged him. And I am not a fan of double messaging!"

The enthusiasm was reciprocated. Middleton met Hunt for a chat and repeated his belief she still had plenty to offer.

"It was just a really good open honest chat," said Hunt. "Off the back of it there were no expectations.

"I didn't think it was on the cards that I would be coming in for a Six Nations, if anything I didn't think it had gone that way.

"But he rang me to tell me I would be in the squad when it came out later that day. It was really special. I love the Six Nations, it is such an incredible tournament and it is such a privilege to be back running around with the girls."

It is a bit different to before, though. Hunt, a veteran of two World Cup finals, is wearing her experience lightly, conscious that the team has moved on since her last appearance in November 2020.

"I don't think I have spoken in a meeting yet, I don't think I have spoken in a huddle, which if you know me as a player, is very different," she added.

"I don't know everything in terms of how we play as a team in terms of the structure.

"It is very much a case of keeping my head down and playing rugby and Mids [coach Simon Middleton] has said he doesn't need me to come in and be a leader - that will happen naturally with the way I play.

"It's really refreshing, I can come in, throw the ball around and just play, the weight is off."

How much Hunt will play is yet to be seen. Even with Middleton's plan to rotate his squad through the first three games of the championship, starting with Scotland this Saturday, she has plenty of competition for the nine shirt with Leanne Infante, Lucy Packer and Ella Wyrwas also part of the 40-strong squad.

But Hunt is more philosophical than in the past.

"Before I was chasing a starting shirt so much," she said. "Now my headspace is completely different. I didn't know if I would ever get the opportunity to be back involved with the squad.

"Whatever opportunity comes along, whether that is sitting on the bench, not getting on the pitch or playing the full 80, I am here for it."