Ryan Conbeer has made 38 senior appearances for the Scarlets since emerging from their academy

Winger Ryan Conbeer has become the latest player to commit his future to Scarlets.

Conbeer joins fly-half Rhys Patchell, centre Scott Williams and lock Sam Lousi in signing a new deal.

Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel said: "There is plenty more to come from him."

"I am enjoying my rugby here, working hard on my game and looking to get as much time in the jersey as I can," said the 23-year-old, who has played for Wales Under-20s, Under-18s and Sevens.

"There is a lot of competition for places in the back three and that drives us all on.

"I have also learned so much from the experienced boys, who have helped me develop my game.

"Dwayne is keen to push the younger boys through and it is up to us to take those opportunities.

"We have got some big games left this season, which I hope to be involved in, and hopefully we can finish the campaign strongly."

Scarlets have not specified the length of Conbeer's contract extension.