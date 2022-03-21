McWilliams aims to usher in a new era for the Ireland women's team

New Ireland Women head coach Greg McWilliams says his team will "write their own story" as he focuses on strong performances in the Six Nations.

The Irish will aim to begin turning around their disappointment at missing out on the Rugby World Cup when they begin their campaign by hosting Wales at the RDS in Dublin on Saturday.

"I think what we have at the moment is a group of players who are ambitious, driven," said McWilliams.

"They want to do something special."

McWilliams was assistant coach when Ireland won the Grand Slam in 2013 and reached the 2014 World Cup semi-final, before spending time coaching in the United States.

"I was first involved in 2009 and 2010 but I remember my first training session in Navan with a frozen pitch. We came from a pretty interesting place to get to 2013 and 2014," he explained.

"Once you have that mindset and are prepared to work hard. I would like to think we are similar to where we were previously. It is about just putting one step in front of another, learn and get better every day."

McWilliams is fully focused on how the team perform on the pitch as his indicator for progress rather than looking back at previous successes.

"I have never thought about winning. That just looks after itself as my Dad says to me, I have to be true to myself and back my gut.

"2013 was great and that was a legacy and it is great they are part of what we are building but it is about this team now.

"I think we will write our own story and it starts on Saturday against Wales. Whatever happens on the field is just going to be a brilliant moment for them and their families.

"I haven't really thought about results at all. It is not part of my mindset at all I just want to make sure we get our pillars right. It is not important to me, it really isn't."

'Playing an exciting brand'

McWilliams is keen to play a style of rugby which will engage and entertain the public as the squad seek to move on from a turbulent period on and off the pitch.

"If we can play at a good pace and play an exciting brand. At the end of the day you want people to enjoy the spectacle," added McWilliams, who succeeded Adam Griggs in the role.

"It has to be part of our DNA. This is such an opportunity for these players to test themselves and to work hard and get better. You are always going to have characters in any team.

"We want them to try and play a style which fits the Irish people. It has to be full of grit, determination and it has to be full of fun.

"Wales are going to come at us with not just great power but have a couple of trick plays that are going to test us.

"We just have to make sure that if a team does that against us again that we will be prepared to stop it or hopefully execute better."