Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England claimed back-to-back record wins against world champions New Zealand in the autumn

England head coach Simon Middleton says competition for starting spots in his Women's Six Nations squad is at its most intense since he took charge.

The Red Roses are aiming for a fourth successive title and begin their campaign in Scotland on Saturday.

Players will also use the tournament as an opportunity to impress with squad places for October's World Cup in New Zealand on the line.

"It's an unbelievable squad of players," Middleton said.

"We were picking two sides to go against each other in training. Looking at the sides, we thought either one could go and play Scotland and it would be a great fixture.

"We've got great strength in depth with a lot of high quality players to come back."

World player of the year Zoe Aldcroft will miss the opening game with a thigh injury, while prop Hannah Botterman and hooker Amy Cokayne are also sidelined with respective knee and calf issues.

Centre Emily Scarratt - who missed England's autumn fixtures after breaking her leg - is available for selection having recovered from Covid-19.

'World Cup still gets me up in the morning' - Hunter

Sarah Hunter has 130 England caps, with Rocky Clarke the only player to have won more on 137

After claiming back-to-back record wins against holders New Zealand in the autumn, England are one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

The world number ones have dominated the Six Nations in recent years and their toughest test this time is expected to be a trip to France on the final weekend at the end of April.

Captain Sarah Hunter is one of those facing a fight for places in the squad after being pushed to the bench in the autumn as Poppy Cleall and Aldcroft took turns at the captaincy.

Despite making her Six Nations debut 15 years ago, Hunter says she is just as motivated as ever with a World Cup around the corner.

"There is this massive carrot dangling, going down to New Zealand to win a World Cup down there," she explained. "That is still what gets me up in the morning."

England want to emulate intensity of France's men

As well as a fourth title in a row, Middleton wants increased intensity and physicality from his side.

The head coach hopes to follow the example set by France in the men's tournament after Les Bleus claimed a Grand Slam by beating England on Saturday.

"We want the tempo up and we want the ball in play," he said.

"France in the men's Six Nations - the intensity with which they went at England was incredible.

"They've got a fantastic balance between being able to pierce the line with the forwards and the flair they've got in the backs.

"If you create that, you create great insecurity in the opposition defence because they don't know where to defend."