'If you lose to Italy, it's sackable' - Pundits views on Welsh rugby

As weekends go, it will be one that Welsh rugby will want to forget - but cannot ignore.

Wayne Pivac's senior side ended a forgettable Six Nations campaign in fifth place after Italy secured their first ever win in Cardiff.

The Under-20s side were also beaten by the Italians while Welsh regions Cardiff and Scarlets suffered heavy defeats to South African sides in the URC.

It has prompted plenty of debate on the nature of the defeat to Italy, head coach Pivac's future, the state of regional rugby and Wales' chances at the 2023 World Cup.

Former Wales internationals Sam Warburton, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies and Tom Shanklin gave their opinions on outlets across the BBC following a dismal weekend.

Wales' defeat on Saturday was the third time they have been beaten by Italy

The Italian loss

Former Wales fly-half, Jonathan Davies: "The performance was absolutely dreadful. The Italians were the better team.

"Again, our attack was absolutely woeful. I've no idea what they're trying to do. Dummy-runners, they don't tip off - the only tip-off in the game was Faletau to Watkin and we scored.

"Forwards don't look capable of getting over the gain line, when you can't do that it's difficult to do anything."

Former Welsh Rugby Union chairman and ex-Wales fly-half Gareth Davies: "Where I think Wayne and the team got it wrong was the whole selection and build up.

"It was all about the emotion. To be fair to Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar, there was a celebration of their great achievements.

"But I'm always a bit worried when the focus isn't on the job in hand, and that was to beat Italy. And we deservedly didn't do that."

Tom Shanklin, who won 70 caps for Wales between 2001 and 2010: "The game plan didn't work. What we are trying to do doesn't look cohesive. We are creating opportunities but we are just not executing them.

"I don't know what we are trying to do with our attack.

"If a team was going to slip up like this it was going to be Wales. I thought we were over that from 2003 and 2007, but we've done it again."

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton: "I don't know whether there's like a sense of complacency like a testimonial game but, and I don't mean to be disrespectful to the Italians, it's not acceptable to lose at home to Italy. You just can't, can't do it.

"I do think that there's going to have to be some serious conversations about the infrastructure in Wales because it's just been badly exposed over this campaign."

Wayne Pivac (right) with Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who won his 100th cap against Italy

Should Wayne Pivac go?

Jonathan Davies: "If you lose to Italy, it's sackable. If they [WRU] want to get rid of him, they can, it's justifiable to do it."

Gareth Davies: "I don't think the Union will sack him.

"It's always been the case that coaches don't want the scrutiny of someone who really understands the game. They don't want to be overseen by directors of rugby or performance directors.

"I think it's a golden opportunity for Nigel Walker, the recently-appointed performance director, to really make a mark.

"If he's head of performance, then surely the Welsh national team comes under his remit. I think it's time rugby people got more involved and Nigel would have the qualifications to do that."

Tom Shanklin: "[The blame] has to lie with the coaches. Players have to take part of that as well."

Sam Warburton: "I think last year [Six Nations title win] will take Wayne Pivac through to 2023.

"It would be easy to just look at the head coach and the players but I think Wales have been hiding behind much deeper issues.

"We have had a generally successful national team and poor regions, but now the national team is not doing so well."

Cardiff Rugby were beaten 40-3 by South African side Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

Wider Issues

Gareth Davies: "We tried to put a structure in place where we created a professional rugby board. The professional and amateur games are split to a degree.

"I put my hands up, I didn't get anywhere as far as I wanted to. And that's because of the system that runs Welsh rugby. The constitution is broken, there are things that should be quickly repaired.

"Every other week when I was at the union, if you wanted to change anything you were almost threatened by an EGM. 10 per cent of the clubs - 30 clubs - could call an EGM. So you're always up against the threat of an EGM that's going to get rid of chief executive or chairman or whatever.

"Until the constitution is repaired or ripped up I think we're going to continually face these squabbles of 'my little patch' and that's the problem we have in Welsh rugby. It's 'my little patch' not what's right for the game."

Jonathan Davies: "We have to look deeper than that. If we had won, if Wyn Jones had scored that try or Josh Adams had made that tackle... we are papering over cracks again. It's far deeper than that.

"The under-20s lost, the regions got smashed in South Africa and I don't think the best players are playing for Wales at the moment and there's no one coming through.

"And in the summer we go to South Africa."

Tom Shanklin: "It is a knock-on effect of regional rugby. For the last 10 years, Wales have been performing well and we've not worried too much about the regions.

"But now the regions are not working, international rugby is not working and something at the top has got to change.

"I don't see how we are going to get out of this in the short term. I don't think it's a short-term fix."

Wales at the 2023 World Cup

Sam Warburton: "It's 18 months away, like a lot happens in 18 months, the World Cup is a long way away it's mad to be even thinking about it.

"I've never been in a campaign 18 months out from a World Cup and in the Six Nations said 'right we're building towards the World Cup. No, it's win the Six Nations at all costs - that is the only primary goal.

"We need to move on. I think we need to start picking a team which is going to carry us for the next five to 10 years.

"The senior players have been amazing and they're good friends of mine and I've shared some amazing moments with them in the dressing room.

"But I think we need to look beyond that now and start putting more faith in in younger players."

Gareth Davies: "We've lost ground to France and Ireland over the last six weeks, that's before we even start talking about southern hemisphere teams.

"So at the moment I don't think we're in the frame [to win the World Cup].

"But we won the Six Nations this time last year so things can happen quite quickly!"