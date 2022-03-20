Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend would not confirm if Stuart Hogg will continue as captain of the national side after the Six Nations.

Hogg said he apologised to players and staff after he and five others broke team protocol by visiting a bar in Edinburgh after victory against Italy.

Asked if Hogg will definitely continue as captain, Townsend replied: "Stuart is our captain just now.

"He lead the team yesterday, it's a long time until our next tournament."

He added: "We'll have to reflect on everything but it's not something we're thinking about just now, it's a while until we play our next game."

The Scotland coach would not elaborate when asked again about Hogg's future as team leader.

Scotland finished fourth in the Six Nations for the third season in a row after losing out to Ireland 26-5 in their final match in Dublin.

They finished with victories against England and Italy and losses to Wales, France, and the Irish.

When asked about concerns over the team's culture after the disciplinary breach, Townsend said: "Your culture is a response to a challenge, that's what we said to our players.

"If our culture was getting questioned then the best way to respond is going out and taking the game to the opposition. Our players did that yesterday [against Ireland] and they did that in training during the week.

"In terms of disciplinary, I don't think there's ever been anything from us about disciplinary.

"It was a private matter that was dealt with and it was unfortunate that details got out but these things happen in a high-performing group like they happen in a family."

Reflecting on the performances, the Scotland head coach said his side had finished in the "second tier" behind grand slam winners France and runners up Ireland.

After starting with a good win at home to England, Scotland's momentum stalled in Cardiff as they were edged out by Wales.

"We feel as coaches honestly that we improved over the last three games," Townsend added. "France was better than Wales, Italy had some really good moments and yesterday [against Ireland] was arguably our best performance.

"We know our best performance of the championship was a defeat and we have to be better if we're to get wins next time."