Matthew Devine scored a lovely try for Ireland in the second half

Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Ireland (33) 59 Tries: Gibbons 2, Boyle, Postlethwaite, Culhane, Carson, Devine, McCormick, Hanlon Cons: Tector 4, Butler 3 Scotland (0) 5 Try: McKnight

Ireland strolled to a third Under-20 Grand Slam triumph and a fourth Six Nations title success with a dominant 59-5 home win over Scotland.

The emphatic bonus-point victory over the winless Scots at a sold-out Musgrave Park in Cork made it five wins from five for the Irish youngsters.

Ireland had eight try scorers, with Fionn Gibbons (2), Jack Boyle, Jude Postlethwaite, James Culhane, Ben Carson, Matthew Devine, James McCormick and Josh Hanlon crossing the line.

Charlie Tector added four conversions before his second-half replacement Tony Butler also slotted over on three occasions.

Wing Ross McKnight got Scotland's consolation try in the 71st minute, collecting a long pass out to the right wing before holding off Chay Mullins to force his way over.

After being denied in their final match by England last year, this was a second Grand Slam in three seasons for Ireland's under-20 outfit and adds to their successes in 2007 and 2019.

They finished on 27 points, 11 ahead of second-placed France, who will look to close the gap with victory over England on Sunday night.

Everything points to a hugely successful campaign for Richie Murphy's Ireland side, whose five wins included impressive away victories over England and France, with Sunday's nine tries bringing their total for the tournament to 29.

However, the chastening defeat for the Scots - who rarely threatened their hosts - made it five losses from five for them and meant they finished bottom of the Under-20 Six Nations table.

Going into the match knowing that victory would secure the Grand Slam and Six Nations title, Ireland made a strong start and stamped their authority with tries in the opening 12 minutes from Boyle and Gibbons.

Man-of-the-match Postlethwaite added the third before tries from Culhane and Carson gave the hosts a 33-0 lead at the break.

Scrum-half Devine scored perhaps the best try of the match early in the second half, showing lovely improvisation with a deft little punt and finish after a fine break and pass from substitute Mullins.

McCormick went over for his third try of the competition before McKnight's consolation for the Scots was followed by an excellent Hanlon try before Gibbons rounded off the scoring with his second of the game.

Ireland: Campbell, King, Postlethwaite, Carson, Gibbons, Tector, Devine; Boyle, McCormick, McGuire, O'Tighearnaigh, Morrissey, McLoughlin, Crothers, Culhane.

Replacements: Hanlon, Michel, Wilson, McNamee, Mangan, Coughlan, Butler, Mullins.

Scotland: McClintock, McKnight, Munn, Stirrat, Evans, Townsend, Redpath; Jones, Harrison, Scougall, Taylor, Williamson, Deehan, Brown, Tait.

Replacements: Hood, Rogers, Bowker, Hill, Gordon, Cope, Glendinning, Clark.