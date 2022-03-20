If England head coach Eddie Jones thinks he has been scrutinised before, the next 18 months leading into the World Cup are going to take it to another level.

For the second year in a row, England won just two matches in the Six Nations but I am reluctant to pile in on the head coach because it is about much more than just him.

If the next year becomes all about Eddie Jones-bashing, there is not a chance England are going to win the World Cup.

I am not sure it was appropriate to give him a contract for another four-year cycle straight after the 2019 World Cup, but that is done.

England's Rugby Football Union pinned him down four years out and once that has happened, a coach has got to be monumentally bad to not see that through.

As much as I don't think England are maximising the current player base, I am not sure the recent dip in form warrants Eddie Jones not being at the World Cup.

I know people are speaking about how Rassie Erasmus became South Africa head coach 18 months before they became world champions in Japan, but that was unique. I would be amazed if anything changed within the England coaching staff before the 2023 tournament.

It is going to be a tough year for Eddie. If he bites his tongue and does not give his usual one-liners, then he will make his life easier.

We don't need to hear whether England are favourites or underdogs, what he thinks about the opposition.

I sort of understand where he is coming from because he feels that that is his way of taking attention away from the players but I am not sure that is the case.

We just need less from Eddie Jones.

'Players cannot keep going along with things'

I do not think all hope is lost for the World Cup. I have seen enough in this England side to think that they have a chance, but it is not all down to the coaches.

It is not as easy as saying the England coaches have not got it right and we have got great players.

Certain players in that squad have to at some stage realise that this is their chance to be part of a World Cup-winning team.

If they do not put their hand up in camp, disagreeing with things to push change, then they will lose their opportunity to win the World Cup.

They cannot drift through the year if they disagree with the coaches. They need to say, 'this is not how we should be playing' and challenge the coaches in a way that will empower them to do it on the pitch.

At the moment you feel they are going along with things and admittedly in the past we have seen players who have questioned the coaches get exiled.

The problem is, England have been the same for 10 years - only pulling a performance out of the bag when they are up against it.

They did it against Ireland when they were down to 14 men and they produced something in the last 20 minutes against France.

That is not an Eddie Jones thing, it was the same under his predecessor Stuart Lancaster.

What we saw in Paris was exactly how England trained in the week - whether it was using prop Ellis Genge in the backfield, their kicking game or their planned three or four set phases in moves.

England are world-class in implementing plans but if you suddenly burst through the line and make 40m, you have the opposition on the rack and you have to finish them off.

It is an individual responsibility to finish those types of moves off. It was not until the last 20 minutes in Paris that the mentality of 'if we don't change something we're going to lose the game' kicked in. I was expecting that from the first minute.

'Methodical training leads to frustrating play'

There is so much to do to get England players to take a lead on the field, I am not entirely sure it is all down to what goes on in England camp.

I think it is in club rugby and the methodical way young players are trained into the game. If you do not play the regimented way, then you are a 'maverick' like Scotland fly-half Finn Russell and there is no in between.

If you look at France, the All Blacks or South Africa at the last World Cup, they have players who can play in a framework but when it comes to the game you can also see big names who know when they need to change things up.

We could see it on Saturday. After 30 minutes, France's players could feel that England's defence was fanning across the field because they were so wary of the hosts' wide attack so France just went straight through the gaps and England panicked, shrunk, and then the hosts went wide to score.

That is manipulation of the opposition and I do not see that with England. It is frustrating.

'England need ball carriers like the Vunipolas'

One thing that Eddie Jones can have no excuse for is selection. Greatness comes with consistency and success and England have not had much of either this Six Nations.

Freddie Steward has been performing consistently, has a great skillset and understands the game fantastically well.

But it is very difficult to win games when your superstars are on the wings, with George Furbank a surprise inclusion at full-back. You have got to have your superstars on the ball all the time.

England looked lightweight up front compared to France too.

We have got to have ball carriers like Mako and Billy Vunipola so we can create an England side like the one that reached the 2019 World Cup final.

Having flanker Sam Underhill back was exciting and hopefully he can be reunited with the injured Tom Curry in the back row, then they need a big number eight who can really carry - that could be Alex Dombrandt.

England need someone to partner Maro Itoje in the second row because he cannot do it all on his own. Courtney Lawes could move to lock.

Hooker is potentially a problem but that could be resolved once Luke Cowan-Dickie returns from injury.

'World Cup will be tournament to be at in 2023'

Obviously, there are things for England to work on but they were playing in what felt like one of the most hostile places in the world against a really good France side.

It was a magic night for the hosts and they thoroughly deserved the Grand Slam.

The 2023 World Cup in France is going to be awesome. The Stade de France was very much in World Cup warm-up mode on Saturday night and it was very slick.

It is going to be the sports tournament to be at in 2023 and I think France are favourites to win.

But New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and England could all be in with a chance too, which makes it a really exciting 18 months ahead.

The French team have timed their ascent to perfection and the fans feel it. It is going to be special next year for sure.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.