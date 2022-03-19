Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones said his performance as head coach has not been good enough after England finished third in the Six Nations with defeat by France in Paris.

France were crowned Grand Slam winners with their first title since 2010 after outclassing England 25-13.

England only won two matches for the second successive season, raising questions over Jones' future.

"That is not a question I need to answer. I just do my job. It's a question for other people," Jones said.

"I'm disappointed for the fans and for the players. I obviously haven't done a good enough job, I accept that, but we're moving in the right direction.

"The results aren't good enough. When you rebuild a team it takes time."

England trailed 18-6 at half-time on Saturday but fought back in the second half thanks to Freddie Steward's try in the corner.

However, Antoine Dupont replied with a classy try to wrestle back control and although England showed some promising signs, they lacked the firepower to break down France's well-drilled defence.

"France are deserved champions of the Six Nations, they are the best team," Jones added. "But we had enough chances to win that game, we just didn't put them away. We were not quite clinical enough.

"That has been a little bit of the story for us in the Six Nations. We have put ourselves in positions to win the three games we have lost but not been clinical enough, not been good enough, to win those games.

"That is disappointing but the spirit we showed is going to make sure this team keeps moving in the right direction. This is a great benchmark game for us.

"We have got a lot of good young players coming through and some of the older guys are starting to play some really good rugby again, so we are going to have a good blend going through to the World Cup [in 2023]."

England started the Six Nations with defeat in Scotland before beating Italy away and Wales at home.

Their title hopes were ended by a record 32-15 home defeat by Ireland - a match they played mainly with 14 men after lock Charlie Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds.

England faced the possibility of a second successive fifth-place finish but defeats for Scotland and Wales ensured they stayed in third place.