Johnny Sexton says Ireland's Triple Crown success is just one step on their ongoing journey as next year's World Cup edges closer.

Sexton's side clinched their first trophy under head coach Andy Farrell with a 26-5 victory over Scotland in Dublin.

"We've potential, don't we?" Sexton said of Ireland's World Cup hopes.

"We've got to make it reality, we've got to keep building over the next 18 months to make sure."

Ireland's win ensured the Six Nations title race went down to the last game of the tournament, where France defeated England 25-13 to claim a first Grand Slam since 2010.

Their victory over Ireland in Paris in the second week of the competition proved decisive in the title race, with Andy Farrell's side winning their other four matches.

Ireland have won 12 of their last 13 games as attentions turn to a three-Test summer tour of New Zealand and an autumn series before the World Cup year rolls around.

"We've taken a slightly different approach," said Sexton.

"We've started talking about it already that this is a journey, which is a different approach to previous management that (I have) worked under.

"I think this is the right way to do it and we're confident in the journey we're on."

Ireland won on Saturday despite not hitting top gear as Scotland faded in the second half to give the hosts a relatively comfortable victory and a first trophy since the 2018 Grand Slam.

"I don't think I've been this nervous for a game in a long time," Sexton said after.

"I think it's because this team means so much to me, genuinely.

"We got there in the end, plenty to work on in the end but yeah, pretty special.

Sexton will retire after next year's World Cup in France

"I wanted something to show for our hard work over the last eight weeks. It was more for the squad, and that was it.

"I wanted us to play our best, we didn't quite get there but we played pretty well at times.

"The most important thing is we showed guts and we showed everyone in the stadium what it means to us to play for Ireland."

Ireland have never got beyond the quarter-finals of a World Cup and will hope to break new ground in France next year, having faltered in the last eight at Japan 2019.

"At the moment this is only an opportunity," Sexton continued.

"We have to keep keep developing, we had some young guys in during the week that were incredibly impressive, we've had some young guys in over the past year that were incredibly impressive.

"We need to bring them up to speed and make sure they're ready in 18 months time. There (will be) a few bolters I think and guys that will make a huge difference, and that's what we need to make this squad better."