Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has spoken of his pride after his side won a Six Nations game for the first time in seven years.

The Italians claimed a maiden victory in Cardiff as they beat woeful Wales 22-21 with the final kick of the game.

"People can't say we've lost 36 in a row," said Crowley.

"Marius Goosen our defence coach has been there six years and won his first Six Nations game, you'd think we'd won the World Cup!"

Italy's place in the Six Nations had once again been brought into question ahead of this year's championship, with speculation that South Africa could be set to replace them in 2025.

But the Azzurri proved their worth with an impressive display as they humbled the 2021 champions in their own backyard.

"I'm just really proud, there was a bit of adversity and sickness in the camp this week," said Crowley.

"They dug in and kept playing, believing, [our] defence was outstanding and they stuck at it.

"We had some measures to measure ourselves by, not the results, and this gives us a base going forward now."

'Amazing for the Six Nations'

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton said the shock result was "amazing for the Six Nations".

"Every Welshman and lady will be gutted but it's massive for Italy," he said on BBC One.

"Nobody wants to be the team that ends that 36 defeats in a row for Italy, but you have to admire the Italian passion.

"Italy deserved the win, they kicked smartly and well for territory. [It is] a huge moment."

Emotional Italy centre Michele Campagnaro said: "Fair play to the boys, they worked so hard to get here."

Former Wales fly-half James Hook also felt Italy were deserving winners.

"Italy have been written off for so many years in the Six Nations, they've had to go through so much," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"They didn't just scrape a win today, they were better team right throughout the game."