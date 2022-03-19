Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aramburu helped Argentina finish third at the 2007 World Cup, scoring two tries at the tournament

Tributes have been paid after former Argentina international Federico Martin Aramburu died aged 42.

Aramburu, who was capped 22 times, played at the 2007 World Cup in France and scored a try against the hosts to help Argentina finish third.

The Pumas said external-link they "will not forget his tries and his performance" at that tournament.

Aramburu had spells at French clubs Perpignan, Biarritz and Dax before joining Glasgow Warriors in 2010.

The Warriors said external-link they were "shocked and saddened" by Aramburu's "sudden and tragic death".

They added: "The embodiment of a true warrior and much-loved by all, the thoughts of everyone past and present at the club, are with his family at this immensely difficult time."