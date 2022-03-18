Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edoardo Padovani scores the winning try for Italy

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Wales: (7) 21 Tries: Watkin, Lake, Adams; Cons: Biggar 3 Italy: (12) 22 Tries: Padovani; Pens: Garbisi 3, Padovani 2; Cons: Garbisi;

Italy broke their seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock win over woeful Wales in Cardiff.

Edoardo Padovani scored a last-gasp try with Paolo Garbisi adding the conversion with the final kick of the match to claim victory.

Garbisi and Padovani had shared five penalties but Wales were leading after tries from Owen Watkin, Dewi Lake and Josh Adams.

The win ensured Italy broke a losing sequence of 36 Six Nations games.

This was Italy's day as their defensive solidity set up their first win in the tournament since beating Scotland in 2015.

Italy were inspired by wing Monty Ioane who was the most dangerous attacker on the field, while full-back Ange Capuozzo created the final score with a brilliant counter-attacking break.

Kieran Crowley's side upset the Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar party as the pair reached notable milestones.

Lock Jones became the first player to reach 150 caps for one nation, while captain Biggar was the seventh man to reach 100 Wales caps.

But there were no celebrations in Cardiff as Wales were humbled in front of their own fans.

They lost at home against Italy in the Six Nations for the first time with the Azzurri's previous best result a draw in 2006.

Wales had suffered away defeats in 2003 and 2007, but the recent 15-year winning record against Italy in all competitions had stretched to 16 games.

Defending champions Wales have endured a woeful tournament to mirror the fifth place they finished in Pivac's first competition in charge in 2020. From fifth to first back to fifth. No progress there.

A narrow victory over Scotland and four defeats tell their own story. There is no clear indication how Wales have evolved under Pivac with an inept attacking game only yielding eight tries compared to 20 in last year's tournament.

These factors will pile the pressure on the New Zealander ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France with a three-Test tour to face South Africa in the summer follows.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt),-G Davies; G Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli, Fuser-Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Alongi, Sisi, Cannone, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)