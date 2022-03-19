Six Nations 2022: Wales 21-22 Italy - Visitors shock Wales in Cardiff

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Edoardo Padovani
Edoardo Padovani scores the winning try for Italy
Six Nations: Wales v Italy
Wales: (7) 21
Tries: Watkin, Lake, Adams; Cons: Biggar 3
Italy: (12) 22
Tries: Padovani; Pens: Garbisi 3, Padovani 2; Cons: Garbisi;

Italy broke their seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock win over woeful Wales in Cardiff.

Edoardo Padovani scored a last-gasp try with Paolo Garbisi adding the conversion with the final kick of the match to claim victory.

Garbisi and Padovani had shared five penalties but Wales were leading after tries from Owen Watkin, Dewi Lake and Josh Adams.

The win ensured Italy broke a losing sequence of 36 Six Nations games.

This was Italy's day as their defensive solidity set up their first win in the tournament since beating Scotland in 2015.

Italy were inspired by wing Monty Ioane who was the most dangerous attacker on the field, while full-back Ange Capuozzo created the final score with a brilliant counter-attack.

Kieran Crowley's side upset the Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar party as the pair reached notable milestones.

Lock Jones became the first player to reach 150 caps for one nation, while captain Biggar was the seventh man to reach 100 Wales caps.

But there were no celebrations in Cardiff as Wales were humbled in front of their own fans.

They lost at home against Italy in the Six Nations for the first time with the Azzurri's previous best result a draw in 2006.

Wales had suffered away defeats in 2003 and 2007, but the recent 15-year winning record against Italy in all competitions had stretched to 16 games.

Defending champions Wales have endured a terrible tournament to mirror the fifth place they finished in Pivac's first competition in charge in 2020. From fifth to first back to fifth. No progress there.

A narrow victory over Scotland and four defeats tell their own story. There is no clear indication how Wales have evolved under Pivac with an inept attacking game only yielding eight tries in this year's tournament compared to 20 in 2021.

These factors will pile the pressure on the New Zealander ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France with a three-Test tour to face South Africa in the summer.

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar retained the captaincy despite Alun Wyn Jones' return to the side

It had all started with celebrations as Biggar led out the team with Jones behind him with his two daughters Mali and Efa.

This was in stark contrast when Jones had broken the world record of international appearances in Llanelli against Scotland in 2020 with no fans in the ground.

Jones had replaced Will Rowlands as one of seven changes with Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Willis Halaholo, Gareth Davies, Lake and Dillon Lewis also handed starts.

Italy, who had less caps in their starting side than Jones and Biggar combined, made two changes to the side beaten by Scotland, with Capuozzo and second row Marco Fuser starting.

Despite the sentimental pre-match opening, it was Italy who started stronger and Garbisi kicked the first penalty after Wales had been penalised for tackling a man off the ball.

Padovani doubled the lead with a longer range effort after Seb Davies was isolated and Danilo Fischetti forced the turnover penalty.

Wales piled on the pressure with some driving lineouts but Rees-Zammit failed to hold onto a wayward McNicholl pass as the hosts demonstrated the poor execution that has hampered them during the tournament.

Rees-Zammit showed his pace with a searing midfield break but a long pass to Halaholo went astray.

Italy were caught offside but hooker Lake tried to take a quick penalty under the visitors posts but gave away a free-kick because he never touched the ball with his foot.

It was another wasted chance by Wales until centre Watkin broke the deadlock, courtesy of a clever Taulupe Faletau pass, to finish a flowing move that had been orchestrated by another Rees-Zammit break.

Biggar converted before Garbisi and Padovani exposed Wales' indiscipline by restoring the lead with a penalty each.

Italy wing Ioane then broke through the Wales defence to almost score, but the hosts held firm to trail 12-7.

It was one of the worst 40 minutes of rugby under Pivac. The second half was not much better.

Montanna Ioane of Italy is tackled by Josh Adams
Josh Adams puts in a try-saving tackle on Monty Ioane before scoring a brilliant solo try himself

Ioane almost scored a stunning solo try early in the second-half after collecting his own chip ahead but was denied by a brilliant cover tackle by Adams.

Wales brought on Nick Tompkins and Ross Moriarty and the changes worked as Lake powered over from a lineout drive. Biggar converted off the post from to regain the lead.

Wales again let their advantage slip when they had Italy struggling in the left-hand corner only to allow Ioane to wriggle away and set up the counter attack that allowed Garbisi to give Italy the lead again.

Jones was given a standing ovation as he was replaced by Rowlands, while fly-half Sheedy was introduced with Biggar slotting in at full-back.

It seemed as if Wales had seen off the Italians as Adams produced an outstanding individual effort to hand Wales a six-point advantage.

Replacement prop Wyn Jones was denied a try by the match officials as the grounding was deemed inconclusive.

But Wales failed to close out the game as they kicked loosely to Capuozzo who glided away before giving the try-scoring pass to Padovani.

Italy were a point behind with the conversion to follow in front of the posts. Garbisi waited until time was up and slotted over the kick before sinking to his knees to celebrate a famous victory.

Ange Capuozzo
French-born Ange Capuozzo scored twice against Scotland on his debut for Italy

Wales wing Adams gave his man-of-the-match medal to Capuozzo in a classy gesture.

It was Italy's day as they proved they deserve their place in this tournament. For Wales and Pivac it will prove a traumatic few days.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt),-G Davies; G Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli, Fuser-Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Alongi, Sisi, Cannone, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland).

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 16:21

    Congratulations Italy - well deserved win and great gesture from Josh Adams handing over the man of the match award to the Italy 15, classy.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 16:26

      Blott replied:
      Measure of the man, Adams is a class act, Capuozzo has cemented his place in rugby folklore and rightly so

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 16:25

    Jonathan Davies has choked on his arrogance and been rushed to hospital.

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 16:32

      daver replied:
      love it!

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:25

    When you are playing one of the worst sides in the world you still have to take your chances to score points. Fortunately Italy did.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 16:30

      Seth replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by over, today at 16:24

    One of the great moments in sport and rugby.

    Just didn't see that happening and what a brilliant try. And so cool headed to find the inside pass instead of diving for the corner,

    Fantastic Italia never let their heads drop.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 16:30

      Blott replied:
      Boks v Japan was seismic and I’d put this up there

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 16:25

    Josh Adams giving his MoM award to Capuozzo: outstanding, sir. Forza Italia. What a finish.

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 16:24

    As a Welsman I have to say the flack that we will get forever for this result will be throughly deserved. Bring it on the 😭. Well done Italy, you were brilliant and deserved it. 👏

    • Reply posted by steve_o, today at 16:45

      steve_o replied:
      And boy will you cop it for many a month..........and quite right given your national hubris.

  • Comment posted by YamLamb, today at 16:23

    As a Scot, credit to Italy. No need to rub Wales' face in the mud. Italy deserved the win.

    Wales were a bit toothless going forward and Italy played on it. Thought Italy had ran out of puff though.

    They must be ecstatic breaking the duck.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 16:34

      Bodie replied:
      This result has made my season.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 16:25

    Congratulations to Italy, the better team for much of the game. I thought the awarding of the man of the match award to Adam’s by Jonathan Davies was quite frankly offensive to the Italians. The decision looked particularly silly when Adams’ missed tackle led to the last minute try and the loss!

    • Reply posted by Bedfordboy, today at 16:37

      Bedfordboy replied:
      But let’s be fair Josh Adams showed his class handing the man of the match award to the Italian full back.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:24

    Well played Italy - deserved 100%. Won the collisions, brave defending and brilliant last try. From a Wales fan congratulations to every single one of the Italian players
    Wales were laboured & pedestrian. Subbing McNicholl suggests the selection by Pivac wasn't right.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 16:29

      Blott replied:
      Hopefully the end of the Kiwi project players, McNicholl, Anscombe, Halohalo came here because they weren’t good enough for contracts in NZ

      Anscombe might not of been in the 23 today but his salary is eye watering

      Halohalo smirking after he got subbed reminded me of that brummie Charvis

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 16:25

    Super sighted to see fan boy commentary from Butler and Davies fall on its @rse!! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 16:24

    Forza Italia

    bellissimo.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:21

    Two points I’ve gotten from that

    I think Pivac, Jones and Townsend will be all out rather than just Jones

    If that isn’t proof not to get rid of Italy I don’t know what is!

    • Reply posted by provyd, today at 16:35

      provyd replied:
      I would wait until after the match in Dublin before you pronounce on Townsend. With Scotland having just two professional teams he’s done well to have the highest win percentage of any Scotland coach.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 16:26

    I'm surprised I've stopped laughing long enough to type this.

    If nothing else that scoreline serves Dan Biggar right for cynically feigning injury to get that attacking scrum Wales scored from in the first half. Soon as the scrum's awarded he stops acting like he's snapped his spine and, surprise surprise, he's fine again.

    Bad form.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 16:28

      Seth replied:
      That’s Biggar for you…… brilliant result

  • Comment posted by AA, today at 16:25

    All this talk about whether they should remain in the Six Nations setup but I think this result finally settles it. Georgia definitely need to replace Wales.

    • Reply posted by R Dastardly, today at 16:46

      R Dastardly replied:
      As a Welshman, I agree with you. There needs to be promotion and relegation. Perhaps then, teams will have to consistently good or they are dumped out of the 6 Nations.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 16:26

    Comment on last week's HYS after Scotland vs Italy
    "Italy are only there to keep Scotland from getting the wooden spoon each year"
    I wonder if that poster will have anything to say today🤔
    Viva Italia!!

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 16:35

      jaycee replied:
      Brilliant isnt it. Another Welsh poster said the same about us when you edged us at Murrayfield. Karma!

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 16:24

    A fantastic away win for the Italians who have fought right to the end of every game and got their deserved result at last. And great news for the tournament as a whole - as well as a major slap-down to all that nonsense talk about booting them out to make way for SA.

  • Comment posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 16:26

    Can we stop insisting that Italy get thrown out? They just beat the current champions away.

    • Reply posted by LouisReesMissedit, today at 16:28

      LouisReesMissedit replied:
      Agreed, Wales should go

  • Comment posted by BigOws, today at 16:24

    As gutted and frustrated as I am, fair play to Italy. Some fantastic defending there. I really thought that the wind would leave their sails with Adam’s try but Italy stuck at it and that outside step for the try was great. Well done Italy!!

  • Comment posted by Guido Pancaldi, today at 16:21

    I cried.

    • Reply posted by LeeH, today at 16:25

      LeeH replied:
      I cried laughing at the Welsh!!

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 16:24

    A very deserved win for Italy, no doubt. However….Pivac’s disrespect for Italy, by making seven unforced changes was Wales’ downfall. That and losing in just about every facet of the game. Collisions, rucks, mauls, tackles. How can an International team do so well one week and be so appalling the next? Pivac must go, or at the very least Jones to go as attack coach. He doesn’t deserve the title.

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 16:36

      oldfatprop replied:
      Why AWJ he’s clearly finished Baldwin is the future and Wales looked better when him and Tompkins came on,but Wales only give 100% when facing England.Pivac will be gone well played Italy who needs the Saffers.

