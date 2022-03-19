Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edoardo Padovani scores the winning try for Italy

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Wales: (7) 21 Tries: Watkin, Lake, Adams; Cons: Biggar 3 Italy: (12) 22 Tries: Padovani; Pens: Garbisi 3, Padovani 2; Cons: Garbisi;

Italy broke their seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock win over woeful Wales in Cardiff.

Edoardo Padovani scored a last-gasp try with Paolo Garbisi adding the conversion with the final kick of the match to claim victory.

Garbisi and Padovani had shared five penalties but Wales were leading after tries from Owen Watkin, Dewi Lake and Josh Adams.

The win ensured Italy broke a losing sequence of 36 Six Nations games.

This was Italy's day as their defensive solidity set up their first win in the tournament since beating Scotland in 2015.

Italy were inspired by wing Monty Ioane who was the most dangerous attacker on the field, while full-back Ange Capuozzo created the final score with a brilliant counter-attack.

Kieran Crowley's side upset the Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar party as the pair reached notable milestones.

Lock Jones became the first player to reach 150 caps for one nation, while captain Biggar was the seventh man to reach 100 Wales caps.

But there were no celebrations in Cardiff as Wales were humbled in front of their own fans.

They lost at home against Italy in the Six Nations for the first time with the Azzurri's previous best result a draw in 2006.

Wales had suffered away defeats in 2003 and 2007, but the recent 15-year winning record against Italy in all competitions had stretched to 16 games.

Defending champions Wales have endured a terrible tournament to mirror the fifth place they finished in Pivac's first competition in charge in 2020. From fifth to first back to fifth. No progress there.

A narrow victory over Scotland and four defeats tell their own story. There is no clear indication how Wales have evolved under Pivac with an inept attacking game only yielding eight tries in this year's tournament compared to 20 in 2021.

These factors will pile the pressure on the New Zealander ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France with a three-Test tour to face South Africa in the summer.

Dan Biggar retained the captaincy despite Alun Wyn Jones' return to the side

It had all started with celebrations as Biggar led out the team with Jones behind him with his two daughters Mali and Efa.

This was in stark contrast when Jones had broken the world record of international appearances in Llanelli against Scotland in 2020 with no fans in the ground.

Jones had replaced Will Rowlands as one of seven changes with Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Willis Halaholo, Gareth Davies, Lake and Dillon Lewis also handed starts.

Italy, who had less caps in their starting side than Jones and Biggar combined, made two changes to the side beaten by Scotland, with Capuozzo and second row Marco Fuser starting.

Despite the sentimental pre-match opening, it was Italy who started stronger and Garbisi kicked the first penalty after Wales had been penalised for tackling a man off the ball.

Padovani doubled the lead with a longer range effort after Seb Davies was isolated and Danilo Fischetti forced the turnover penalty.

Wales piled on the pressure with some driving lineouts but Rees-Zammit failed to hold onto a wayward McNicholl pass as the hosts demonstrated the poor execution that has hampered them during the tournament.

Rees-Zammit showed his pace with a searing midfield break but a long pass to Halaholo went astray.

Italy were caught offside but hooker Lake tried to take a quick penalty under the visitors posts but gave away a free-kick because he never touched the ball with his foot.

It was another wasted chance by Wales until centre Watkin broke the deadlock, courtesy of a clever Taulupe Faletau pass, to finish a flowing move that had been orchestrated by another Rees-Zammit break.

Biggar converted before Garbisi and Padovani exposed Wales' indiscipline by restoring the lead with a penalty each.

Italy wing Ioane then broke through the Wales defence to almost score, but the hosts held firm to trail 12-7.

It was one of the worst 40 minutes of rugby under Pivac. The second half was not much better.

Josh Adams puts in a try-saving tackle on Monty Ioane before scoring a brilliant solo try himself

Ioane almost scored a stunning solo try early in the second-half after collecting his own chip ahead but was denied by a brilliant cover tackle by Adams.

Wales brought on Nick Tompkins and Ross Moriarty and the changes worked as Lake powered over from a lineout drive. Biggar converted off the post from to regain the lead.

Wales again let their advantage slip when they had Italy struggling in the left-hand corner only to allow Ioane to wriggle away and set up the counter attack that allowed Garbisi to give Italy the lead again.

Jones was given a standing ovation as he was replaced by Rowlands, while fly-half Sheedy was introduced with Biggar slotting in at full-back.

It seemed as if Wales had seen off the Italians as Adams produced an outstanding individual effort to hand Wales a six-point advantage.

Replacement prop Wyn Jones was denied a try by the match officials as the grounding was deemed inconclusive.

But Wales failed to close out the game as they kicked loosely to Capuozzo who glided away before giving the try-scoring pass to Padovani.

Italy were a point behind with the conversion to follow in front of the posts. Garbisi waited until time was up and slotted over the kick before sinking to his knees to celebrate a famous victory.

French-born Ange Capuozzo scored twice against Scotland on his debut for Italy

Wales wing Adams gave his man-of-the-match medal to Capuozzo in a classy gesture.

It was Italy's day as they proved they deserve their place in this tournament. For Wales and Pivac it will prove a traumatic few days.

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt),-G Davies; G Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli, Fuser-Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Alongi, Sisi, Cannone, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Tual Trainini (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland).