Josh McKay's try set Glasgow on their way to victory

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Glasgow Warriors (17) 30 Tries: Gordon 2, McKay Pens: Weir, Thompson 2 Cons: Weir 2, Thompson Edinburgh (10) 17 Tries: Young, Venter Pen: Boffelli Cons: Boffelli 2

Glasgow Warriors moved third in the United Rugby Championship with victory over Scottish rivals Edinburgh.

Thomas Gordon scored a try either side of Glen Young's reply as Glasgow built up a 17-10 half-time lead.

But Edinburgh drew level again following Boan Venter's converted score.

Josh McKay touched down at the end of a counter from Warriors and they stretched their advantage to 30-17 to climb above Munster.

Duncan Weir and Ross Thompson kicked a combined 15 points for the hosts, with Emiliano Boffelli kicking seven for Edinburgh.

Edinburgh remain fifth, two points behind a Munster side scheduled to face Lions on Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "A bit win. The only disappointing thing is that we lefgt a bonus point out there. Credit to Edinburgh, they turned us over a couple of times."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "We weren't at our best and I thought Glasgow were excellent. They were really ruthless with those opportunities so well done to Glasgow."

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Cancelliere, Fergusson, McDowall, Forbes, Weir, Dobie; Walker, Matthews, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson (capt), Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: Stewart, McBeth, McQuillin, McDonald, Miller, Lenac, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

Edinburgh: Immelman, Moyano, Currie, Dean, Boffelli, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Courtney, Cherry, Williams, Phillips, Young, Muncaster, Boyle, Kunavula.

Replacements: McBurney, Venter, De Bruin, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Savala, Hutchison.