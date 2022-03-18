Glasgow Warriors 30-17 Edinburgh: Hosts win to go third in URC
|URC: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh
|Glasgow Warriors (17) 30
|Tries: Gordon 2, McKay Pens: Weir, Thompson 2 Cons: Weir 2, Thompson
|Edinburgh (10) 17
|Tries: Young, Venter Pen: Boffelli Cons: Boffelli 2
Glasgow Warriors moved third in the United Rugby Championship with victory over Scottish rivals Edinburgh.
Thomas Gordon scored a try either side of Glen Young's reply as Glasgow built up a 17-10 half-time lead.
But Edinburgh drew level again following Boan Venter's converted score.
Josh McKay touched down at the end of a counter from Warriors and they stretched their advantage to 30-17 to climb above Munster.
Duncan Weir and Ross Thompson kicked a combined 15 points for the hosts, with Emiliano Boffelli kicking seven for Edinburgh.
Edinburgh remain fifth, two points behind a Munster side scheduled to face Lions on Saturday.
Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "A bit win. The only disappointing thing is that we lefgt a bonus point out there. Credit to Edinburgh, they turned us over a couple of times."
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "We weren't at our best and I thought Glasgow were excellent. They were really ruthless with those opportunities so well done to Glasgow."
Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Cancelliere, Fergusson, McDowall, Forbes, Weir, Dobie; Walker, Matthews, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson (capt), Gordon, Dempsey.
Replacements: Stewart, McBeth, McQuillin, McDonald, Miller, Lenac, Thompson, Tuipulotu.
Edinburgh: Immelman, Moyano, Currie, Dean, Boffelli, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Courtney, Cherry, Williams, Phillips, Young, Muncaster, Boyle, Kunavula.
Replacements: McBurney, Venter, De Bruin, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Savala, Hutchison.