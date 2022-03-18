Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 149 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones admits it will be a special day when he becomes the first player to win 150 caps for his country.

World-record cap holder Jones, 36, will achieve the milestone after being selected against Italy for his first match in almost five months.

Jones has recovered from a shoulder injury to take his place in Wales' 2022 Six Nations finale.

"The weekend will mean nothing if we don't get the win," said Jones.

The lock has not been given the captaincy, with fly-half Dan Biggar retaining the role as he prepares to win his 100th cap in what will be a double celebration.

"To be the first to do anything is an honour and a privilege but to do it for Wales and to pull this jersey on as many times as I have isn't wasted on me, particularly when you realise what rugby means to the nation," added Jones.

"There will be people who will have played far more games of rugby than me for their local club across Wales.

"They've got their place in their local history and I've got people here that saw me come into this squad as not far off being a child and now they're going to see me taking my children out for 150 appearances.

"Irrelevant of the persona people might think of me, I'm hugely proud and that connection isn't wasted on me."

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones in training this week as he gets set to extend his record of playing in every Six Nations since 2007

Jones says it will be an emotional day as he reaches another landmark in his remarkable career.

"I've been fortunate to have had a few milestones already," added Jones.

"My first one (cap) was in Patagonia, the 50th was in Twickenham and my 100th was in Eden Park, New Zealand.

"I can do this one in front of my home crowd with my family there, who couldn't come when I did the world record in Parc y Scarlets in the Nations Cup.

"To have my family there and my wife and daughters is huge for me.

"That's the significance of the milestone, or whatever you want to call it, and the day."

For the second time in less than a year, the veteran forward has defied medical predictions to make an early return to action.

Last summer he captained the Lions in their Test series against South Africa after swiftly overcoming a shoulder injury.

After suffering another shoulder problem in Wales' Test against New Zealand in October 2021, Jones needed two operations and was expected to miss the entire Six Nations.

Six Nations 2022: Wales fly-half Dan Biggar hoping for special day to mark 100th cap

But Jones is back and set to stretch his world record to 162 internationals, with 12 Lions Tests on top of his Wales appearances.

"We formulated a plan pretty quick, within two weeks post the New Zealand game," said Jones.

"A couple of surgeries were required, not just due to injuries sustained in the summer but beyond that.

"As Wayne [Pivac] alluded to in the Six Nations launch, there was a glimmer I could potentially feature late on.

"There was a stick and carrot for myself and the physios back at the Ospreys, particularly Chris Towers and Matt Bowen have been in constant communication with Marc Davies up here as well.

"I was given a target pretty early on to work to and that was the plan rolling forward."

Wales head coach Pivac has said he expects Jones to play at the next World Cup and revealed the veteran had signed a contract through until the tournament.

The 2023 World Cup, in France, would be the fifth of Jones' illustrious career should he make it.

If he achieves that aim, Jones will celebrate his 38th birthday during the tournament.