Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell was disciplined previously on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Listen to the Rugby Breakfast Show live from Dublin on BBC Radio Scotland from 10:00 GMT on Saturday

Captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Ali Price were among six Scotland players disciplined for breaching team protocols after their Six Nations victory over Italy last Saturday.

The group were punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh after returning from Rome.

Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were the others involved.

When Scotland's management was made aware of the group leaving, the players were ordered to return immediately.

Hogg, Graham, Johnson and Price have all been named in the team to start Scotland's final Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Russell will start on the bench having been replaced at fly-half by Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn.

Russell walked out on the Scotland camp on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations after he was disciplined by head coach Gregor Townsend, who dropped him for the opening match of that campaign in Ireland.

Tuipulotu has been released from the squad and could play a part from the bench for Glasgow Warriors against Edinburgh later on Friday.

The SRU said in a statement: "The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend.

"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday."

'This isn't six boys wet behind the ears' - analysis

BBC Scotland rugby reporter Andy Burke

There's a feeling of deja vu about all this. Two years ago, Scotland travelled to Dublin in a state of flux following Russell's fallout with Townsend and subsequent departure from the squad.

Now the Scotland head coach is left picking up the pieces of another breach of protocols, only this time on a greater scale. And not just because of concerns about players exposing themselves to Covid and bringing it back into camp.

Townsend will feel let down by Russell given the work put in on both sides to repair their relationship, but the coach will perhaps be even more disappointed in his captain, Hogg.

The man who is meant to lead the way on and off the field has made a serious error in judgement.

This isn't six boys wet behind the ears who've become embroiled in this. They have over 250 caps between them. They should know better.