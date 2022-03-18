Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Joe Hawkins scored one of four Wales tries against Scotland in their only win of this campaign

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Parc Eirias Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward makes eight changes and a positional switch for Sunday's final Six Nations game against Italy.

Scarlets wing Josh Hathaway will make his debut as Oli Andrew, Cameron Winnett and Eddie James return in the backs and Joe Hawkins moves from centre to outside-half.

In the pack there is a first start for Ospreys loose-head Cameron Jones.

Alex Mann, Tom Cowan and Ben Moa come in to an all-changed back row.

Scarlets pair Luke Davies and Josh Phillips could make debuts if called upon from the replacements' bench.

Cardiff flanker Mann, who returns after suspension, reclaims the captain's armband from Hawkins.

Hawkins led the side in last week's 15-47 defeat to France, who like their senior team are chasing a Grand Slam.

Hayward's side have also replicated the results of Wayne Pivac's Wales team and so are seeking to end the campaign with just a second win of the tournament.

"It's 50-50 about performance and development," said former senior team defence coach Hayward.

"With this game on Sunday we would have used 36 players and that's an important thing as well - giving players opportunities.

"[That is] providing they deserve it and work hard for it because it's not about giving caps away. You have got to earn the cap but I think we have got it right in terms of balance."

Italy are a place above fourth-ranked Wales in the table having secured their first ever win over England in round two before last weekend's 27-13 triumph over Scotland.

"Italy are a very strong team at under-20s level," added Hayward.

"To beat England, defensively they were outstanding that day, so we have to make sure we play in the right areas and be a bit smarter with our game management.

"Particularly from last week in the first half we could have kicked tactically better, and we have to make sure we execute our chances."

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett; Josh Hathaway, Bryn Bradley, Eddie James, Oli Andrew; Joe Hawkins, Morgan Lloyd; Cameron Jones, Morgan Veness, Adam Williams, Benji Williams, Ryan Woodman, Alex Mann (capt), Tom Cowan, Ben Moa.

Replacements: Connor Chapman, Joe Cowell, Nathan Evans, Lewis Jones, Ethan Fackrell, Luke Davies, Josh Phillips, Iestyn Hopkins.

Italy U20s: Lorenzo Pani; Flavio Vaccari, Francois Mey, Dewi Passarella, Filippo Lazzarin; Giovanni Sante, Alessandro Garbisi, Luca Rizzoli, Lapo Frangini, Riccardo Genovese, Alessandro Ortombina, Riccardo Andreoli, David Odiase, Ross Vintcent, Giacomo Ferrari (capt).

Replacements: Tommaso Scramoncin, Riccardo Bartolini, Matteo Bernardinello, Giovanni Cenedese, Giulio Marrucchini, Andrea Cuoghi, Nicolò Teneggi, Arturo Fusari.