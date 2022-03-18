Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Zander Fagerson with the cup after Glasgow won last season

The second leg of the 1872 Cup between Edinburgh and Glasgow will be played at Murrayfield on the final day of the United Rugby Championship season.

The sides will meet on 21 May at 18:30 BST in a game that could also determine Champions Cup qualification and the Scottish/Italian Shield winner.

The first leg of the 1872 Cup takes place at Scotstoun on Friday.

The quarter-finals begin in June and Glasgow sit fourth in the table with Edinburgh a place behind.

The Scottish sides are both on 39 points with the sixth-placed Sharks eight adrift with a game in hand.

The Edinburgh leg of the 1872 Cup usually attracts a large crowd, with a record-breaking 27,437 attending in 2019 before the pandemic.

"Saturday, 21 May is set to be a hugely exciting finale as Scotland's best players once again go head-to-head in the world's oldest intercity derby," said Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth.

"The countdown to May's decisive derby is well and truly on and the opening leg at Scotstoun will only whet the appetite for rugby fans up and down the country."