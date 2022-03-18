Six Nations: Finn Russell right to be dropped by Gregor Townsend, says Jim Hamilton

Gregor Townsend has dropped Finn Russell
Gregor Townsend (left) has dropped Finn Russell - a British and Irish Lions fly-half last summer - in favour of Blair Kinghorn, who is usually a full-back
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton has backed Gregor Townsend's decision to drop Finn Russell for Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland, saying "it is maybe the rocket he needs".

Blair Kinghorn starts instead at fly-half while Jonny Gray returns at lock.

Scotland coach Townsend and Racing 92's Russell, 29, fell out at the start of the 2020 Six Nations and he only returned for the 2021 championship.

"It's a massive call but it feels like the right call," Hamilton said.

"I feel awful saying that because I love Finn. I love what he's done for Scottish rugby. I love his character," Hamilton told RugbyPass.external-link

"But he's struggled for the last few games, he doesn't look himself. We knew about the relationship with Gregor and thought we had got through that but Finn's discipline has been an issue in recent games.

"It shows he isn't 'not droppable'. There's one player that is undroppable and that's Stuart Hogg.

"With 'Hoggy' you are getting a seven, eight, nine, 10 out of 10 performance. Every single game. With Finn you're getting a 10 out of 10, or a six out of 10. The last few games we've been seeing six out of 10s.

"We need to know with the Rugby World Cup, we've got another player who can play fly-half even though I didn't see Blair Kinghorn as a 10," added Hamilton, who played 63 times for Scotland.

Russell played well in the opening-weekend victory against England but has been ineffective in the three games in the Six Nations since then, two of which have been lost.

Edinburgh's Kinghorn, 25, a full-back until this season, starts a Six Nations game in the number 10 shirt for the first time.

Townsend said playmaker Russell was "initially disappointed" when told of his omission for the game in Dublin, but will "support the team and Blair".

"I prefer to focus on what Blair has done and how well he's played," added Townsend. "He has deserved this opportunity with his performances throughout the season.

"He's been in really good form. He wasn't available for our match last week but the week before that he played his best game of the season against Connacht."

Second-row Gray replaces Exeter colleague Sam Skinner in the only other change to the starting XV from last week's win in Italy, although hooker Fraser Brown returns to the bench.

Townsend's men lie fourth - level on points with third-place England - after two wins and two defeats.

Scotland have not won in Dublin for 12 years, while Ireland need victory - and England to beat Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris later on Saturday - to claim the title.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Gray, Gilchrist; Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Skinner, Bayliss, White, Russell, Bennett.

  • Comment posted by Dai TQ, today at 13:30

    I've been to a few Racing matches and seen Finn Russell's impact on that team in the past few years. He's a live wire before, during and after the games! He keeps other players at their best and is clearly capable of turning a game on its head in an instant...

    I'm surprised he's been dropped for this game - unless Townsend's mentality is "If neither first nor last, I don't care where we finish!".

  • Comment posted by jonty1964, today at 13:29

    Nothing wrong with dropping Russell, it's his replacement that's the issue. Playing a full back at 10 after just a few games in the position for Edinburgh really isn't ideal. Feel for Hastings and Thompson.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 13:28

    I would have gone with Hastings at 10 and try Kinghorn at 15. Hogg’s defence and final pass have been embarrassing. He overruns his kick-chase and gets penalised too often when isolated when he has been tackled.

  • Comment posted by Nick S, today at 13:25

    Wonder whether BK would have played against Italy if he had been available. Finn's kicking has been woeful this 6N after the England game. Good luck to BK and the team tomorrow and here's to Finn hitting his straps again real soon.

  • Comment posted by Cockadoodledoo, today at 13:25

    The result is more important to the Irish, so Townsend is probably using the match as a chance to put Kinghorn under pressure with a view to having a capable utility back that can cover 10 in his world cup squad. If BK can come up with the goods at this level tomorrow, brilliant. If not then GT will no doubt try something else.

  • Comment posted by banfer, today at 13:25

    Jim Hamilton has an IQ roughly equivalent to the number he used to wear on his back. He knew SFA about 2nd row play and knows even less about fly half play. He was one of the worst players to ever get capped by Scotland and is now only interested in promoting his media career. His lack of intelligence shines through as a TV pundit as his lack of ability did on the pitch. Go AWAY JIM

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 13:37

      Cornish Granite replied:
      I've put a like on your post only because I'm gambling on Jim being too tired to look for me after he's kicked your arse all over Scotland.

  • Comment posted by TheTruthSayer, today at 13:24

    As a Scotland fan I am worried about Kinghorn starting. Finn might not have been at his best but I would take Hastings over Kinghorn. Ireland are chasing a bonus point win for a chance at the title at home. I think Ireland will put 25 points on Scotland tbh, I really hope not but I don't have confidence in Kinghorn starting at 10. We will see tomorrow and hope the decision pays off....

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 13:23

    No issue with the benching of Russell, but Kinghorn as replacement is an opportunity missed - the guy is a journeyman pro who is probably 5th choice 10 at best.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 13:21

    He has struggled at times to look engaged. My big worry is lack of consistent kicker. We’ll see just hope for a good match.

  • Comment posted by Scottish, today at 13:14

    "... revenge is a dish, best served cold" ?

  • Comment posted by sagwrnsm, today at 13:14

    FR is one of the most talented players in Europe. He's not been at his best, but he's still done many good things this SN, and there is so much lazy punditry (world-best to liability in one week). If the benching has been done the right way, it may be Ok, but Townsend may have undermined his biggest asset a little more than a year before the WC. I have major misgivings over this decision.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 13:08

    OR
    Maybe he is just not near as good as he thinks he is ?

    Trying to compare him with Dan Carter was fantasy stuff. Not in same leagu as this true great of the game

    • Reply posted by Dave Dog, today at 13:13

      Dave Dog replied:
      Well most think his is great and the £1 million per season at Racing 92 suggests that too. Needs a better platform/ some decent ball.

  • Comment posted by U154627593725, today at 13:01

    As a Scot going to the match, I imagine the match will be over after 20 mins so at least I can get to the bar early at half time.
    However we could also pull off the unthinkable and do another performance like at twickenham 3 years ago when everyone wrote us off.
    Stressful being a Scot’s fan

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 13:09

      cjb replied:
      think id be putting money on the former

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 13:01

    One man I would never argue with is big Jim so I agree, correct call.

  • Comment posted by BUSHY, today at 12:58

    Correct to drop him but should be for Hastings; Kinghorn never an international 10

  • Comment posted by No no no, today at 12:56

    I've previously stood up for Russell and Hogg. However both need to be dropped as there are better options- I'd start at Kinghorn at 15 and Hastings at 10

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 12:50

    Russell's form hasn't been great this 6N but it's too easy to criticise No. 10's when they aren't being given enough good ball to do stuff with. The likes of Sexton and Smith don't generally have to worry about that because the packs before them are usually on top but Russell often has scraps to play with.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 13:17

      ET replied:
      True enough.
      However to play so poorly with scraps makes a poor situation a losing one.
      The facts are simple though. Hastings seems to be consistent and offers a better level of performance. You’ll get 8/10 some 7s and some 9s. With Russel you get 9 or mostly, being generous 5 or 6.

  • Comment posted by S-Force, today at 12:50

    Disappointing but only because he has not shown up in last few matches. Watching him during and after the ITA game he did not look happy. TBH i dont think many of the SCO team have played well in any of the games.

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 12:47

    I never could understand the flak Russell gets for playing with a smile on his face. Heaven forbid a player should go out and enjoy his rugby!
    And yes, he hasn't had a great season, but what short memories people have. That famous pass against England, running Australia ragged a few years ago, and a kicking masterclass that provided the foundation for the famous win in Paris last year.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 13:19

      ET replied:
      Smile? It’s a smirk. Often unjustified, which is worse. A few years ago one of his own pack would have given him a slap.

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:46

    We have become used to Russell operating at a level most 10s can't reach. When his form dips it looks worse than probably is. My worry is the gap between Russell when on form and the next best 10 is vast. It's a huge void to fill BK has to play decent to get to an average Russell performance. I get we need to blood 10s as a plan to fill that gap, but can BK bridge that void? let's hope he does.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 13:22

      ET replied:
      Russell rarely operates at the same level of other international 10s. At club level he gets good/great possession, tries his repertoire many times and occasionally it comes off. He looks superficially, great, but the step up requires a performance at a much, much higher level of consistency. He hasn’t shown he’s capable.

