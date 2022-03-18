Six Nations: Finn Russell right to be dropped by Gregor Townsend, says Jim Hamilton

Gregor Townsend has dropped Finn Russell
Gregor Townsend (left) has dropped Finn Russell - a British and Irish Lions fly-half last summer - in favour of Blair Kinghorn, who is usually a full-back
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton has backed Gregor Townsend's decision to drop Finn Russell for Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland, saying "it is maybe the rocket he needs".

Blair Kinghorn starts instead at fly-half while Jonny Gray returns at lock.

Scotland coach Townsend and Racing 92's Russell, 29, fell out at the start of the 2020 Six Nations and he only returned for the 2021 championship.

"It's a massive call but it feels like the right call," Hamilton said.

"I feel awful saying that because I love Finn. I love what he's done for Scottish rugby. I love his character," Hamilton told RugbyPass.external-link

"But he's struggled for the last few games, he doesn't look himself. We knew about the relationship with Gregor and thought we had got through that but Finn's discipline has been an issue in recent games.

"It shows he isn't 'not droppable'. There's one player that is undroppable and that's Stuart Hogg.

"With 'Hoggy' you are getting a seven, eight, nine, 10 out of 10 performance. Every single game. With Finn you're getting a 10 out of 10, or a six out of 10. The last few games we've been seeing six out of 10s.

"We need to know with the Rugby World Cup, we've got another player who can play fly-half even though I didn't see Blair Kinghorn as a 10," added Hamilton, who played 63 times for Scotland.

Russell played well in the opening-weekend victory against England but has been ineffective in the three games in the Six Nations since then, two of which have been lost.

Edinburgh's Kinghorn, 25, a full-back until this season, starts a Six Nations game in the number 10 shirt for the first time.

Townsend said playmaker Russell was "initially disappointed" when told of his omission for the game in Dublin, but will "support the team and Blair".

"I prefer to focus on what Blair has done and how well he's played," added Townsend. "He has deserved this opportunity with his performances throughout the season.

"He's been in really good form. He wasn't available for our match last week but the week before that he played his best game of the season against Connacht."

Second-row Gray replaces Exeter colleague Sam Skinner in the only other change to the starting XV from last week's win in Italy, although hooker Fraser Brown returns to the bench.

Townsend's men lie fourth - level on points with third-place England - after two wins and two defeats.

Scotland have not won in Dublin for 12 years, while Ireland need victory - and England to beat Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris later on Saturday - to claim the title.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Gray, Gilchrist; Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Skinner, Bayliss, White, Russell, Bennett.

17 comments

  • Comment posted by BUSHY, today at 12:58

    Correct to drop him but should be for Hastings; Kinghorn never an international 10

  • Comment posted by No no no, today at 12:56

    I've previously stood up for Russell and Hogg. However both need to be dropped as there are better options- I'd start at Kinghorn at 15 and Hastings at 10

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 12:50

    Russell's form hasn't been great this 6N but it's too easy to criticise No. 10's when they aren't being given enough good ball to do stuff with. The likes of Sexton and Smith don't generally have to worry about that because the packs before them are usually on top but Russell often has scraps to play with.

  • Comment posted by S-Force, today at 12:50

    Disappointing but only because he has not shown up in last few matches. Watching him during and after the ITA game he did not look happy. TBH i dont think many of the SCO team have played well in any of the games.

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 12:47

    I never could understand the flak Russell gets for playing with a smile on his face. Heaven forbid a player should go out and enjoy his rugby!
    And yes, he hasn't had a great season, but what short memories people have. That famous pass against England, running Australia ragged a few years ago, and a kicking masterclass that provided the foundation for the famous win in Paris last year.

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:46

    We have become used to Russell operating at a level most 10s can't reach. When his form dips it looks worse than probably is. My worry is the gap between Russell when on form and the next best 10 is vast. It's a huge void to fill BK has to play decent to get to an average Russell performance. I get we need to blood 10s as a plan to fill that gap, but can BK bridge that void? let's hope he does.

  • Comment posted by Jebus, today at 12:45

    In France WC23 Hastings wouldn't be 2nd choice 10 with BK in squad covering 10, 15 and wings?

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 12:43

    Still think Finn R is a great 10 but part of the issue is the whole Scotland team has under performed. When the pack does not deliver some decent ball the 10 suffers. Agree he has not played his best despite this. Not wholly convinced about Kinghorn at 10 in a tight game with no time to play but we shall see. Give Kinghorn 60 mins then bring Finn R on. What's happened to Hastings ?

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 12:42

    Good on Townsend! It's the inform players that should be playing not the stars!

    • Reply posted by TheBillder, today at 12:52

      TheBillder replied:
      Except that it takes 4 games to drop people or 75 mins to sub them, and Ireland away isn't an easy place to start. I'm a Kinghorn fan but he looks like a back 3 player to me (or a 6!).

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 12:35

    Great news. Hate his smiling when he makes mistakes. He's not in form so deserves to be dropped. Players should be picked on form not reputation and he's done nothing this year. I thought the same for Hogg and Price until last week.

    • Reply posted by McMucker, today at 12:39

      McMucker replied:
      and if Hogg & Price had been dropped because of poor form we wouldn't have seen their better form last week... it's a conundrum.

  • Comment posted by Saor Alba, today at 12:34

    He should have been dropped after that fiasco in Wales - that was when the whole campaign unravelled. Mind you, plenty others that day who were also dreadful - Hogg included
    And, yes, I was there - it was not £105 well spent

    • Reply posted by Dave Dog, today at 12:55

      Dave Dog replied:
      Agree Hogg is lucky to be playing - defence in general and under a high ball in particular suspect. Bring Finn R after 60 then put BK to full back ?

  • Comment posted by ee_walk, today at 12:31

    Possibly should've benched Russell sooner, so it wasn't such a baptism of fire for BK. Having said that, I really hope Blair goes out to prove all the doubters wrong - no better place to do it!

  • Comment posted by pyro, today at 12:30

    It's certainly worth giving Kinghorn a chance to start, he took Connacht apart but I'd prefer to see Bennett starting with him as they work very well together for Edinburgh.

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:28

    Whether benched or starting, there is major role to play. Let's see that positive reaction from Russell when he gets his chance.

