Women's Six Nations 2022: Watch every match live on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|TikTok Women's Six Nations: 26 March to 30 April
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; text updates on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.
Every match of the 2022 Women's Six Nations - which starts on Saturday - will be shown live on the BBC.
Selected games will be shown on BBC Two and BBC Red Button, while all matches will be available on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app.
There will also be commentaries on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Champions England begin their campaign against Scotland on Saturday - and you can watch it on BBC Two from 11:30 GMT.
Ireland v Wales follows later on Saturday with the match live on BBC Red Button and iPlayer.
You can also follow all of Wales' games live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
There will also be weekly podcasts to download on BBC Sounds.
BBC coverage details
All times are GMT/BST. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Saturday, 26 March
11:30-14:00 - Scotland v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
16:30-18:45 - Ireland v Wales - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 27 March
14:45-17:45 - France v Italy - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 2 April
13:45-16:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-18:45 - Wales v Scotland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 3 April
14:30-17:30 - Italy v England - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 9 April
16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Sunday, 10 April
12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC iPlayer
Friday, 22 April
19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
Saturday, 23 April
18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 24 April
11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Saturday, 30 April
11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru
14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.