Methody trailed 17-7 early in the second half at Kingspan Stadium

Methodist College Belfast clinched a 37th Schools' Cup triumph as they fought back from 17-7 down to beat Campbell College 20-17 in a thriller.

Lorcan Hanratty's try helped Methody lead 7-3 early on but a Zac Solomon score put Campbell 10-7 up at half-time before Oliver Topping touched down.

But Harry Palmer's try, as Ben McFarlane added his second conversion, cut Campbell's lead to 17-14.

Two McFarland penalties in the final seven minutes edged Methody ahead.

The full-back's winning penalty two minutes from time was a stunning wind-assisted effort from beyond Campbell's 10-metre line as Methody made their final-quarter domination count.

To their credit, brave Campbell attempted to fight back in the final seconds as flying wing Topping charged into the Methody 22 before he was halted.

Campbell managed to recycle the ball but their full-back Lukas Kenny was bundled into touch by Palmer to signal the final whistle.

Methody's win extend their record run of wins to 37 - five ahead of the next most successful Royal Belfast Academical Institution - with Campbell remaining on their 24 titles.

