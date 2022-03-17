Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Full-back Ange Capuozzo scored two tries in the closing stages of his Italy debut against Scotland

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

French-born Ange Capuozzo will start against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday as Italy make two changes and a positional switch from their 33-22 defeat to Scotland.

Capuozzo, who scored twice as a replacement last weekend in Rome, will be starting an international for the first time.

The 22-year-old comes in at full-back with Edoardo Padovani moving to wing.

The other change sees Newcastle lock Marco Fuser replace Niccolò Cannone.

Italy are bottom of the 2022 table and have lost 36 successive Six Nations games.

"We will play the next match in one of the most iconic stadiums on the world rugby scene," said head coach Kieran Crowley.

"We will face a team that has recovered important players and who will want to react.

"We want to close the tournament in the best possible way by confirming the game shown in several moments of the match against Scotland."

Italy: Ange Capuozzo; Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane;Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Niccolò Cannone, Braam Steyn, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon.