Furbank's last Test appearance was as a stand-in fly-half against Tonga in November

Guinness Six Nations - France v England Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

George Furbank starts at full-back in a surprise tactical switch for England's final-round Six Nations meeting with title favourites France on Saturday.

Leicester's Freddie Steward, who has started at 15 for England's previous four matches, swaps to the wing.

Sam Underhill comes into the back row in place of the injured Tom Curry.

Elsewhere Nick Isiekwe is in the second row for the suspended Charlie Ewels, while the experienced Ben Youngs replaces Harry Randall at scrum-half.

Will Stuart starts at tighthead prop after Kyle Sinckler, who came off with a head knock in last weekend's defeat Ireland, came through return-to-play protocol but is only selected on the bench.

England are attempting to avoid a second successive fifth-place finish in the Championship, with defeat potentially leaving only Italy below them in the table.

"This is our strongest 23 for the game against France," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We are disappointed not to be in the contention for the trophy but last week's effort against Ireland was full of pride, energy and tactical discipline.

"We have focused on refreshing the team this week and we are ready to empty the tank on Saturday."

England: Furbank; Steward, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Isiekwe, Lawes, Underhill, Simmonds.

Replacements:, Marler, Dolly, Sinckler, Chessum, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Daly

