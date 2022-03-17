Six Nations 2022: France v England - Damian Penaud returns as hosts hunt Grand Slam
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations - France v England
|Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.
France have recalled wing Damian Penaud, who missed the win over Wales with Covid-19, in the only change to their XV to play England on Saturday.
Penaud replaces Yoram Moefana in the backline, while second row Romain Taofifenua, who also was absent in Cardiff with Covid, is on the bench.
Taofifenua is one of six forward replacements set to bring energy and power in the second half.
France are aiming for a first title and Grand Slam since sealing both in 2010.
World player of the year Antoine Dupont leads the side from scrum-half.
France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Alldritt, Jelonch.
Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Taofifenua, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.
- From Notts County to North Korea: The tale of a trillion-dollar conman who sold a dream to the oldest club in the Football League
- The Sound of Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy shares tracks that have been integral to the feel of the programme