Henderson came on after two minutes of Ireland's victory over England because of Ryan's injury

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson will make his first start of this season's Six Nations when Ireland host Scotland in Saturday's vital final match in Dublin.

The second row is one of three changes made by head coach Andy Farrell, with wing Mack Hansen and number eight Jack Conan also coming into the side.

Henderson starts in place of vice-captain James Ryan, who dropped out of the squad after a head-on-head collision with Charlie Ewels in last weekend's win over England.

Hansen comes in on the wing for Andrew Conway, who is carrying a knee injury and is out of the squad, while Conan plays instead of Peter O'Mahony who drops to the bench.

Ulster skipper Henderson replaced Ryan after just two minutes of last weekend's game.

That victory means Ireland go into Saturday's meeting at the Aviva Stadium knowing that victory would clinch the Six Nations title if England beat Grand Slam-chasing France.

Three wins and a loss to the French mean Farrell's men go into the final match of the tournament in second place in the table, two points behind behind the leaders.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are fourth in the table with two wins and two losses.

Henderson, who has endured a frustrating season with injury and illness, spoke this week about how good it would be for this crop of Ireland players to lift silverware on home soil for the first time.

Conan returns to the starting team at number 8, having featured off the bench in each of the last two games, meaning that Caelan Doris moves to number six with O'Mahony on the bench.

Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell is named as a replacement following Ryan Baird's withdrawal through injury.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Henshaw, Carbery, Murray, Kilcoyne, Herring, Bealham, Treadwell, O'Mahony.