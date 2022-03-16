Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Flannery has made four Munster appearances

Munster fly-half Jake Flannery will join Ulster in the summer on a one-year contract.

The Tipperary-born 22-year-old has made four appearances for Munster and was a stand-out performer in Ireland's Grand Slam-winning Under 20s side in 2019.

He came through the Munster Academy and made his senior debut in 2020.

"I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these," Flannery told the Ulster website.

"They've got a really exciting back line and play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow."

Having started his rugby career in the club game at Kilfeacle & District, Flannery went on to play schools rugby at Rockwell College and made his Munster A debut in the Celtic Cup and All Ireland League debut with Shannon RFC in the 2018/19 season.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Jake to Ulster. He is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players."